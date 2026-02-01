Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Clippers vs Suns, EPL, & NHL

Take your Fantasy Sports experience to the next level with Underdog! Enter the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to score a $75 fantasy bonus entries, boosting your NHL, NBA, and EPL lineups with extra power.

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 2/1/2026

Sports fans are in for a packed day of action on February 1, with the NBA spotlight shining on the Los Angeles Clippers as they battle the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET, the NHL delivering a high‑stakes clash between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning at 6:30 PM ET, and the Premier League kicking things off early as Manchester United face Fulham at 9:00 AM ET in a matchup full of drama and intensity.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses.

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Get Started: Visit Underdog’s promo page and enter code GOALBONUS. Sign Up & Verify: Create your account and confirm you’re 21 or older. Deposit Funds: Add at least $5 to activate the offer. Make a Pick: Place a qualifying entry of $5+ in Underdog’s Picks. Collect Your Bonus: Once your entry settles, receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for NBA, NHL, NFL, and EPL contests.

Important Details

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

EPL—Manchester United vs Fulham, Feb 1, 9:00 AM ET

Manchester United are in good form under interim boss Michael Carrick and will be without Patrick Dorgu, who faces a lengthy hamstring lay-off, meaning Matheus Cunha could start, and Bruno Fernandes remains the key creative/goal threat for United.

Fulham sit mid-table but have been boosted by the return of some AFCON players and could potentially debut Oscar Bobb pending registration, while Harry Wilson leads their goal involvement this season.

Analysts emphasize Fulham’s attacking threat through Wilson and the likelihood of both teams scoring and goals from key attackers on both sides. Bruno Fernandes to get a goal or an assist is always good value for Manchester United.

NHL—Boston Bruins vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Feb 1, 6:30 PM ET

Boston comes in with a high-powered offense averaging 3.3 goals/game, while Tampa Bay is one of the NHL’s top scoring clubs 3.45 goals/game, making this an exciting goals and prop environment.

Injuries are shaping rosters: Bruins’ Elias Lindholm is out, and other Boston skaters like Jordan Harris are sidelined, while the Lightning could be without Brayden Point and Victor Hedman around game time, impacting depth and power-play usage.

Top player prop angles include David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov as primary anytime goal/scoring props, with Pastrnak seeing heavy shot volume and Kucherov leading Tampa’s offense, and Brayden Point as a first/anytime goal candidate if he’s cleared to play. Also, shot-based props (e.g., Pastrnak over shots lines) carry value given both teams’ offensive pace.

NBA—Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns, Feb 1, 8:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns, and the best angles sit squarely in the player prop markets given the matchup dynamics and recent lineup usage.

For the Clippers, Ivica Zubac over on rebounds stands out against a Suns frontcourt that can give up second-chance looks, while Kawhi Leonard’s points or points-plus-rebounds props remain attractive if his minutes hold steady in a high-profile matchup.

On the Phoenix side, Dillon Brooks over points is the cleanest play with his usage consistently spiking in competitive games, and Collin Gillepsie over on assists offers value. Shot-creation props like Grayson Allen or James Harden made threes also fit a game that profiles as half-court heavy but star-driven, making efficiency and volume from the top options the safest prop angles.

More info on Underdog Promo Code