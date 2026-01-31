Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Bulls vs Heat, EPL, & NHL

Take your Fantasy Sports experience to the next level with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to claim a $75 fantasy bonus, giving you extra entries to power up your NHL, NBA, and EPL.

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 1/31/2026

January 31 delivers a packed sports schedule. All eyes will be on the NBA action at 8:00 PM ET when the Chicago Bulls face the Miami Heat in a primetime clash. However, the day starts in the EPL with Chelsea hosting West Ham United at 12:30 PM ET in a London derby, followed by an NHL showdown at 3:30 PM ET as the New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NBA—Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat, Jan 31, 8:00 PM ET

Bulls star Josh Giddey is a key play for points, rebounds, and assists alike, as he’s frequently near triple-double production and handles much of Chicago’s offense; Coby White can hit scoring and assist lines if he stays aggressive from deep, and Nikola Vučević’s rebound and scoring volume make him a useful prop target in the frontcourt.

On Miami’s side, Norman Powell is their leading scorer and three-point threat, Bam Adebayo can fill up points and rebounds around the basket, especially if he gets extended minutes, and Andrew Wiggins contributes across points, boards, and defense, so his under/over lines are worth watching — especially with Miami’s spacing and scoring efficiency trends.

NHL—New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins, Jan 31, 3:30 PM ET

Pittsburgh is rolling with strong recent form, including a multi-goal surge from Connor Dewar and Anthony Mantha, and contributions from veterans Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, who have been central to their offense.

New York has struggled more recently and is dealing with the absence/uncertainty around Igor Shesterkin in goal and defenseman Adam Fox, forcing guys like Jonathan Quick and Sam Carrick to shoulder larger roles.

On the Rangers’ attack, players like Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck are key catalysts for offense when available, so their point production lines will be important props to watch, while Pittsburgh’s depth scoring from Bryan Rust and others keeps their forwards relevant in goal and assist markets.

EPL—Chelsea vs West Ham United, Jan 31, 12:30 PM ET

Chelsea’s attack has been firing with goals in recent fixtures, and their squad depth gives them an edge, led by creative and goal-threat players like Cole Palmer, João Pedro, and Enzo Fernández, who have consistently been involved in scoring opportunities.

West Ham, while improved under Nuno Espírito Santo with attacking options such as Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá, and Crysencio Summerville, still struggle defensively and have a poor recent record at Stamford Bridge, which makes their upset bid a tough ask.

Goals at both ends are plausible given Chelsea’s defensive lapses and West Ham’s ability to find the net, pointing to an open London derby where the Blues’ firepower could be decisive but the Hammers may still threaten on the break.

