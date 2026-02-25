Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Pistons NBA

Enter your first draft using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS. Once you play $5, you’ll get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries, so you can continue entering more daily drafts. Depending on the state you’re in, Underdog also offers pick’em and prediction markets.
Some of your picks could be on players in tonight’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons NBA game at 7:30pm EST. The two teams have the best record in their respective conferences. In Spain, Real Madrid also take on Benfica in a key 3:00pm EST Champions League match.
How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS
Underdog’s current promo offer allows new users to get $75 in additional Fantasy Bonus Entries just by playing $5! To play daily fantasy games and claim this unmissable offer, follow the steps below:
- Either download the Underdog mobile application or use the links to go to their website
- Start signing up for an account and enter all of the requested information
- Don’t forget to enter the promo code GOALBONUS when prompted
- Finish the sign-up process and confirm your email address
- Then, make the minimum deposit of $10 or more and play $5 on a real-money entry
- No matter the result of your first entry, you’ll receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries
This sign-up offer is open to new users who are in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY
Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?
NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons - 2/25 - 7:30 PM EST
In a potential NBA Finals preview, the Oklahoma City Thunder head to Little Caesars Arena for a 7:30pm EST game against the Detroit Pistons (ESPN).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are still out for the Thunder, meaning other players will have to shoulder the scoring load.
With SGA and Williams out, the Thunder are still on a three-game winning streak. Cason Wallace has managed back-to-back games with 20+ points. Isaiah Joe has also been superb lately, with 19 PPG over the previous seven games.
Star Pistons G Cade Cunningham has averaged 25.3 PPG this season, but he’s scored just 15.8 PPG in five career games against OKC.
For points, consider “Higher” on Wallace (11.5) and Joe (14.5) and “Lower” on Cunningham (25.5) at 5.94x.
Underdog promo terms and conditions
