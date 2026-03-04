Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Knicks NBA

Now is your chance to get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS. If you are a new user in an eligible state, all you have to do is sign up with the promo code and play $5 on your first entry to unlock the $75.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/4/2026

Some of the NBA’s top players will be in action tonight at 7:00pm EST as the Oklahoma City Thunder make their annual trip to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. We’ll cover some players to consider for Underdog Draft, Pick’em, and Champions entries.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog offers seasonal and daily fantasy drafts to go along with player-prop related games like Champions and Pick’em. To get started and obtain your $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries using the Underdog promo code, follow these directions:

Use the links provided or download the Underdog app to initiate the account creation process Type in all of your requested personal details and the promo code GOALBONUS Make sure to confirm your email address to verify your Underdog account At the very least, make the minimum deposit of $10 to start Once your account is funded, place your first $5 entry on an eligible draft or market After placing your first $5 entry, Underdog will send you $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries

New Underdog users who are currently in these states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY can claim the promo code GOALBONUS while signing up

NBA Action and the Underdog Promo Code

Now that you have claimed the $75 in fantasy bonus entries, courtesy of the Underdog promo code, check out our NBA experts view on the Thunder vs Knicks game tonight, exploring some of the most valuable lines around this evening.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks - 3/4 - 7:00 PM EST

In a blockbuster NBA regular-season matchup at Madison Square Garden, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the New York Knicks at 7:00pm EST (ESPN). Both teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight.

OKC held MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and former Knick Isaiah Hartenstein out of Tuesday’s meeting with the Chicago Bulls. In the 116-108 win, recent addition Jared McCain scored 20 points for the second time in four games.

Regardless, SGA and Hartenstein will be fresh for tonight’s game and ready to draft. Since joining the Thunder, Hartenstein has averaged 11.5 rebounds in two games against the Knicks.

Meanwhile, SGA has averaged 33 points in two games since returning from an injury, and he also averaged 36 PPG against the Knicks last season.

Last night, the Knicks won 111-95 in Toronto as star guard Jalen Brunson scored 26 points. Brunson has only scored 20+ points once in his last four tries in the final game of a back-to-back.

New York will need Landry Shamet’s shooting tonight to stay competitive with OKC. Shamet has averaged 2.3 triples over his last ten games and has hit multiple three pointers in six of those.

More info on Underdog Promo Code