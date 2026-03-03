Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Spurs vs 76ers NBA

With the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS, new users can quickly snag $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. After signing up using the promotional offer, just play $5 on your first real-money entry on Underdog’s website or app to receive the $75.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/3/2026

Once you unlock the bonus, you can use it to draft players from tonight’s San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA matchup at 8:00pm EST. The Sixers will be without star big man Joel Embiid tonight, paving the way for the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama to have a big game.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

On Underdog, depending on your state, you can enter season-long and daily fantasy drafts, along with player stat-related picks and prediction markets. Get in on the action and find out how you can get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries with the Underdog promo code:

First, go to Underdog’s website using the links here, or download the mobile application New users should then start creating an account by putting in all of the requested info Before submitting your account for verification, use the promo code GOALBONUS Finalize your account, confirm your email address, and deposit $10+ Play $5 on your first entry on Underdog After you’ve put $5 on a real-money entry, you’ll receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries

The Underdog promo code GOALBONUS may only be used by new players in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

NBA - San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers - 3/3 - 8:00 PM EST

Coming off their biggest loss of the season, the San Antonio Spurs (43-17) head to Wells Fargo Center for an 8:00pm EST game against the Philadelphia 76ers (33-27) on NBC/Peacock.

The Spurs are looking to avoid dropping back-to-back games for a sixth time this season. With star 76ers center Joel Embiid out, the Sixers are just 12-17 this season.

Backup Andre Drummond (6.5 points) has averaged 10 points per game when Embiid has missed time this season. Fellow backup big man Adem Bona (5.5 rebounds) has averaged 6.2 rebounds in his last five games without Embiid available.

San Antonio should be able to grab a win without having to deal with Embiid. Spurs C Victor Wembanyama (11.5 rebounds) should be the biggest beneficiary, and the MVP candidate has averaged 12 boards per game since the All-Star break ended.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle (15.5 points) has also scored 16 or more points in four of his past six appearances.

Tonight, in Underdog’s Champions feature, you can take “Higher” on Drummond’s points, Bona’s rebounds, Wembanyama’s rebounds, and Castle’s points. Hitting on all of these picks would mean you 7x your original stake.

More info on Underdog Promo Code