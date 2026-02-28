Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Warriors NBA

Sign up on Underdog today for $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries after making your first $5+ entry. To claim this bonus offer, new users (18+ in most states) must use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS while creating their accounts.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 2/28/2026

Tonight, you can draft players from both teams in an 8:30pm EST Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors matchup at Chase Center in San Francisco. With Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler out, the Warriors desperately need some scoring help.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

To use the Underdog promo code, read and implement the steps from our detailed guide below. Once you’ve signed up and played $5 in real-money entries, Underdog will immediately send you $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries:

Click the links above to go to Underdog’s website or download the app. Start signing up for an account, entering your name, email, address, and any other required info Then, put the promo code GOALBONUS in the designated field and finalize your account Deposit $10 or more after confirming your email address Enter your first daily draft or make your first prediction on Underdog with $5+ If you’ve completed steps one through five, you’ll receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries

If you’re in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY, you may sign up using this promo offer. Age restrictions apply.

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - 2/28 - 8:30 PM EST

California rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, meet tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco at 8:30pm EST (ABC).

Injuries have derailed the Warriors’ season. Jimmy Butler is out indefinitely, Stephen Curry will miss a couple more games, and Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and De’Anthony Melton all missed Wednesday’s win against the Grizzlies.

During this crisis, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, and Gui Santos have all been key contributors. Pay attention to their point totals tonight, as it’s unclear whether Green, Porzingis, or Melton will return.

Payton II has scored in double figures in six of the past eight games, Podziemski has averaged 17.7 points per game in his last three games, and Santos has averaged 15.2 PPG in February.

All things run through Luka Doncic for the Lakers, and the Slovenian superstar has registered double-digit assists in two of the previous four games. However, questions have arisen over whether Luka and LeBron are a good fit, as the Lakers have dropped three straight.

In 2025-26 LeBron is posting his lowest usage rate and points per game since his rookie year. I’d stay away from his point and assist totals in this one.

More info on Underdog Promo Code