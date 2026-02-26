Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Suns NBA

While creating your account, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS. Once you complete the sign-up process and place a $5 real-money entry, you’ll receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to use on Underdog’s daily fantasy drafts.

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers head to PHX Arena for a 9:00pm EST NBA matchup against the Phoenix Suns, who have suffered four double-digit losses over the preceding five games. You can use the $75 on drafting some of the key players in this matchup.

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Using the Underdog promo code does not have to be a complicated process. Just read the instructions below carefully to receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for more drafts!

Access Underdog’s website using the links above or download the mobile app Start signing up for an account and enter all of the requested information Before finalizing your account, enter the promo code GOALBONUS Verify your email and deposit $10 or more to get started Then, put $5 or more on your first real-money entry on Underdog After you’ve risked $5, you’ll receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus entries

This promo offer is limited to new users (18+ in most states) who are in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - 2/26 - 9:00 PM EST

In a Pacific Division showdown, the Los Angeles Lakers meet the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena at 9:00pm EST (NBA League Pass). Suns star guard Devin Booker remains out injured.

Phoenix has scored 96 points or fewer in regulation in each of its last four games, during which Booker has played just nine minutes.

With Suns guard Jordan Goodwin also out, expect Grayson Allen and Jalen Green to be the focal points of the offense.

Before Tuesday’s loss to the Celtics, Allen had scored 21 or more points in four consecutive games. Meanwhile, defenses are focusing on Green, who has shot under 40 percent from the field in three straight games.

It’s unlikely the shorthanded Suns will shut down a high-powered Lakers offense. MVP candidate Luka Doncic has averaged over five three-pointers per game since the All-Star break.

Lakers center DeAndre Ayton grabbed 13 rebounds in the 110-109 loss to the Magic on Tuesday. With the Suns shooting bricks lately, Ayton could register double-digit boards again.

Go with “Higher” on Grayson Allen’s points (15.5), Luka Doncic’s threes (3.5), and DeAndre Ayton’s rebounds (7.5) and “Lower” on Jalen Green’s points (19.5) for a whopping 8.08x.

