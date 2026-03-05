Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Nuggets March 5th

If you haven’t signed up on Underdog yet, now’s your chance to receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. Use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game at 10:00pm EST.

Two Balkan superstars face off tonight as Luka Doncic and the Lakers take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. It’s been rough going for the Nuggets lately, who have dropped eight of their previous 13 games with forward Aaron Gordon and guard Peyton Watson out injured.

After successfully claiming $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries with the Underdog promo code, consider drafting players in tonight’s Lakers vs Nuggets matchup. Our NBA expert will cover key players to watch tonight and recent trends.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - 3/5 - 10:00 PM EST

In a battle for fifth place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers clash with the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena at 10:00pm EST on Prime Video. The Lakers have responded to a three-game losing streak with three consecutive wins.

LeBron James has been taking and making more three-pointers lately. He’s averaged 2.7 threes on five threes per game during the Lakers’ winning streak.

However, Austin Reaves has gone six straight games with under 20 points. Still, he’s hit at least two triples in five straight games.

Without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson out, the Nuggets offense completely runs through Nikola Jokic. He’s been dishing out fewer assists lately, though.

While the three-time MVP has averaged 10.3 assists per game this season, that’s fallen to 8.4 APG over the past seven games. Still, he’s been dominant on the glass, with 14.3 rebounds per game during that time.

Christian Braun’s rebounding is also underrated. The Nuggets guard has managed 5+ boards in six straight games.

Tonight, take LeBron over 1.5 threes, Reaves over 1.5 threes, Jokic over 12.5 boards, and Braun over 4.5 rebounds at 4.55x.

