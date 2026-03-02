Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Celtics vs Bucks NBA

Underdog is offering new users $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries after they place their first $5 entry. New players in eligible states can claim the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to unlock the $75 for daily drafts and more.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/2/2026

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics continue to chase the Eastern Conference’s top spot as they head on the road for a 7:30pm EST game against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo unlikely to play, the Celtics will feel confident of winning tonight.

How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Below, you’ll find our step-by-step guide for successfully claiming the Underdog promo code and $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. Underdog has plenty of daily and season-long fantasy games, along with Pick’em and Champions games based on player stats:

Follow the links provided or download the Underdog app to begin creating an account Put in all of the requested personal information and enter the promo code GOALBONUS Complete the account creation process and verify your email address Make the minimum deposit of $10 or more Then, enter your first competition on Underdog and put $5 or more on it Once you complete all of the steps above, you’ll receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries

The states from which you may claim this specific promo code are: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

NBA - Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks - 3/2 - 7:30 PM EST

Tonight at 7:30pm EST, the Milwaukee Bucks (26-33) host the Boston Celtics (40-20) at Fiserv Forum (Peacock). Both teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t played since January 23rd. Still, his Bucks have been competent lately, with eight wins in their previous 12 games.

One Bucks player to draft is guard Kevin Porter Jr., who has scored 20 or more points in four of his past six games. Fellow Bucks guard Ryan Rollins scored 21+ in seven of his ten appearances in February, along with 3.3 threes per game.

Bucks sixth-man Cam Thomas got off to a hot start since getting claimed off waivers. Thomas, who was formerly with the Nets, averaged 22 points per game in his first four games, but has only managed to score 8.8 PPG in the four games since.

Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics have the second-best road record in the Eastern Conference, at 20-11. They’ve won five of their last six away games, and Jaylen Brown has averaged 30.1 points per game on the road this season.

Brown has also averaged just under ten rebounds per game over his previous five and is a double-double threat tonight.

