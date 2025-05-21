Tottenham vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: United to Redeem in Desperate Season

Get three Tottenham vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Wednesday’s 3:00pm EDT Europa League Final (05/21).

Our expert predicts United to book their Champions League ticket in the Europa League final.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Man Utd

Man Utd to Lift the Trophy @ -125 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals goals @ +100 with bet365

Dominic Solanke anytime goalscorer @ +270 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of bet365 & BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Also check out our Europa League Final Promo Offer

United Triumph in Showpiece Final

Finals are often tricky, and United are more experienced at winning them. The term ‘Spursy’ comes to mind and has long since haunted Tottenham. They haven’t won a major trophy since 2007/08.

Also, it seems like the football gods are conspiring against them here. Their key players, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, are set to miss the final due to injury.

That hands the initiative to United, who tend to excel in this competition. They’re unbeaten in their 14 Europa League fixtures, with nine wins and five draws.

Moreover, they’ve won nine of their last 11 outings in this competition. Their excellent form ahead of this competition, and tougher run to the final, make them slight favourites.

They’ve struggled against Spurs lately, winning none of their last six meetings. Despite that, United to win the final might be a safer bet because they are more prepared and focused on winning this competition.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Bet 1: Man Utd to lift the trophy @ -125 with bet365

Expect Plenty of Goals in Bilbao

If this was a Premier League match, the odds on over 2.5 goals wouldn’t be so generous. The bookmakers expect a tighter clash given what’s on the line.

However, the problem is that both teams lack defensive strength since their managers were focused on attacking more than defending. As a result, these two defences are among the leakiest in the Premier League. Spurs have conceded 61 league goals, while United have leaked 54.

With plenty of attacking talent still on display, it’s likely those defensive shortcomings will be exploited. Moreover, this fixture has seen plenty of goals before, as eight of the last 11 H2Hs have had over 2.5 goals.

United’s last five Europa League games have also seen more than three goals scored. On top of that, those five games averaged over five goals per game.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals goals @ +100 with bet365

Solanke Faces a Favoured Opponent

Dominic Solanke is excited for this match, as he’s up against a team he enjoys playing against in a competition he performs well in.

Solanke has scored in each of his last three Europa League appearances. Therefore, those that feel brave may be keen to learn that he scored first in two of those games.

Moreover, he tends to excel against United, having found the net five times across his last four appearances against them. He has scored more career goals only against Huddersfield than he has against Manchester United.

He has scored first in three of his last four scoring appearances against United.

Given the strong historical omens on his side, his price to get on the scoresheet seems generous.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Bet 3: Dominic Solanke anytime goalscorer @ +270 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This is the most important match of the season for both teams, as it’s their last chance to qualify for the Championship League. Given their poor domestic seasons, it’s no surprise that they are the lowest-ranked clubs in the Premier League.

Spurs, and in particular Ange Postecoglou, are under pressure here. He has claimed to “always” win silverware in his second season. They do not have the form of European champions as they’ve lost four times across their last seven games. However, at least they have won four out of their last five in Europe.

Meanwhile, United aren’t in much better form, with three defeats in their last four games. Like Spurs, their best performances have come in this competition. Moreover, the Red Devils haven’t lost in the Europa League this season. They’ve won eight out of ten under Ruben Amorim.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Man Utd

Tottenham Expected Lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Odobert, Johnson, Son, Solanke

Manchester United Expected Lineup: Onana, Maguire, Mazraoui, Shaw, Diallo, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu, Mount, Højlund, Fernandes