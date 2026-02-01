Tottenham vs Manchester City Predictions: Spurs’ dire form to continue

Tottenham have won just twice on home soil this season. With City winning on their last two visits to Spurs, they could make it a hat-trick.

Best Predictions for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Man City – Man City (half-time – full-time) @ +175 with bet365

Both teams to score (No) @ +130 with bet365

Rayan Cherki to score or assist @ +130 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

City to hit the front and maintain their lead

With precious little value on backing City to win outright this weekend, we’ve headed into the HT-FT market. City have scored first in almost two-thirds (64%) of their away matches so far this season. Tottenham have also conceded first in 64% of their home games in 2025/26.

City’s average first goal time away from home is 27 minutes, well below the 33-minute average for away teams this season. They have led in 39% of all away games, which is more than twice the league average for away sides (19%).

City led at half-time in 55% of their 11 away games. Meanwhile, Spurs have been behind at the interval in 45% of their home games. The betting markets believe there is only a 40% chance of City leading at the break and going on to win.

City are likely to open the scoring in the first half. In addition, Spurs’ 0.29 points per game average when conceding first at home leads us to believe the HT-FT market is a serious option. This seems to be the main value play from our trio of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City predictions.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Bet 1: Man City – Man City (half-time – full-time) @ +175 with bet365

Backing another clean sheet in this fixture

One team has kept a clean sheet in each of the last seven EPL meetings between these sides at Tottenham. City have won on their last two visits to north London without conceding. Prior to this, Spurs managed to win four home meetings with City on the bounce without conceding a single goal.

There is a good chance of City achieving a clean sheet on Sunday afternoon. They’ve won to nil in 27% of their EPL games on the road. That’s well above the 15% league average for away teams.

They’ve also kept a clean sheet in more than a third (36%) of away games so far this season. They concede 1.18 goals per away game, well below the 1.56 league average for away teams. Spurs’ points-per-game average when conceding first at home is just 0.29 points. If City take the lead, they could shut out the hosts.

Based on the head-to-head data over the last five or six years, Both Teams to Score (No) should certainly be odds-on.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Bet 2: Both teams to score (No) @ +130 with bet365

Cherki to shine again

Rayan Cherki has been a breath of fresh air for City, since joining from Lyon last year. The 22-year-old has been in stellar form so far this season. He’s registered nine goal contributions (2 goals and 7 assists) in 18 appearances, at a strike rate of 50%.

He’s also managed three goals in six Champions League appearances and four goal contributions in three EFL Cup games. All of this suggests he is in form and has been affecting the City forward line in a positive manner.

The betting markets believe there is only a 47.62% chance of Cherki scoring or assisting this weekend. Given his 50% strike rate and his six goal contributions in his last six appearances, there is value to be had here. With Doku substituted through injury in the UCL win over Galatasaray, Guardiola will surely opt for Cherki and Semenyo on either flank on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Bet 3: Rayan Cherki to score or assist @ +130 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Tottenham 0-2 Man City

Goalscorers prediction – Tottenham: N/A – Man City: Haaland, Semenyo

Second-placed Manchester City travel to 14th-placed Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, aiming to further cut the gap to leaders Arsenal.

Tottenham have picked up just three points from their last five Premier League games. Spurs are now just eight points above the relegation zone. They’ve lost more than they’ve won, which is fast becoming a worrying trend for this club. They are only four points better off than last season, when they finished 17th.

Addressing their home form is an absolute must. They’ve lost six of their 11 home games so far in 2025/26. Also, they’ve only won once in front of their own fans since mid-August.

Although City have only won two of their last six matches, Pep Guardiola’s men are only four points behind the Gunners. They are still the EPL’s leading goalscorers, with 47 goals in 23 games. They also have the second-best defensive record in the league, averaging 0.91 goals conceded per game.

City are five points better off than they were at this stage last season. However, their points return at this stage of the campaign in the previous seven seasons was still far superior.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Vicario, Spence, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Gallagher, Odobert, Tel, Simons, Solanke

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, O’Reilly, Guehi, Khusanov, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland