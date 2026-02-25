Spurs vs Raptors Predictions - NBA Picks & Odds 2/25

Both of these teams are well in the playoff chase as the NBA regular season moves towards its decisive stages. San Antonio (-300) is having a year to remember with Victor Wembanyama leading the way and has been particularly strong on defense, making the under (-110) a smart bet against the Raptors.

Spurs vs Raptors Predictions - 7:30pm ET - 2/25

Victor Wembanyama under 23 total points @ -110

Under 229.5 Points @ -110

Spurs -7.5 @ -110

Spurs vs Raptors Odds

Spread: Spurs -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Spurs (-300), Raptors (+240)

Total: O/U 229.5 (-110)

Spurs vs Raptors Picks

Wemby held back - Wembanyama to score fewer than 20 points

Victor Wembanyama has been a force to be reckoned with in his third NBA season. But while it is easy to see the French phenom putting up huge numbers every night, the Spurs are playing the long game.

Wemby’s minutes are being carefully watched by San Antonio, particularly after missing time earlier this year with knee and calf issues. The center averages 28.8 mpg in 2025-26, ranking fourth on the Spurs roster; he has also been on the court for 26 minutes or fewer in three of San Antonio’s last four games.

Not even Wemby can score when he’s sitting on the bench. If this turns out into a blowout in the Spurs’ favor expect to see the star rotated out of the lineup and a relatively slim points tally.

Spurs vs Raptors Prediction 1: Victor Wembanyama -20 Total Points @ -110

Defense rules in Toronto - Under 229.5 Points (-110)

NBA defenses don’t get much meaner than these two. San Antonio and Toronto both excel without the ball in hand, making a slim total on Wednesday a very real prospect.

On Sunday, Toronto held the Bucks to 94 points and hit the under for the fourth straight game. The Raptors rank seventh in the NBA with an average of 112.7 points against per game and hold opposing shooter to 39.4 made field goals per game, the fourth-best mark in the league. With the ball in hand Toronto’s weakness from deep keeps points totals low: it shoots just 34.4% from 3-point range, placing 26th in the NBA this year.

San Antonio’s own defensive prowess has been a joy to watch. Rival teams have an effective field goal percentage of 52.7% against the Spurs, good enough to rank fourth among NBA teams. The Spurs average 13.5 turnovers/game (fourth in league) while giving up 18.8 personal fouls (also fourth). They have an O/U record of 23-33 this season and 12-16 when playing away from home. Toronto is 22-35 on the over in 2026-26.

Expect both things to play to type and keep the game tight and for this to be another low-scoring affair.

Spurs vs Raptors Prediction 2: Under 229.5 Points @ -110

Spurs to cover with room to spare - Spurs -7.5 (-110)

Toronto is a tough team, no doubt about it. The Raptors have a string of impressive wins under their belt this year and already look like a lock to make the postseason. The way they handled Milwaukee on Sunday after falling behind early was another showcase for the team.

But I can’t look past San Antonio right now. The Spurs have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games, all of which have finished with a San Antonio win. They are 31-23-2 ATS this year and 10-7-1 against non-conference opponents.

While Wemby gets all the plaudits, this Spurs team can hurt you from all over the court. There are eight players on this Spurs roster who average more than 10.0 ppg, compared to five for the Raptors. Valuable bench pieces like Keldon Johnson (13.4 ppg, 5.1 rebs) and rookie Dylan Harper (11.3 ppg, 3.6 asts) give San Antonio an enviable depth which has allowed it to keep Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox fresh and still pile up the wins to challenge OKC at the top of the Western Conference.

The last meeting between these two teams was a one-sided affair. Wembanyama dominated under the glass, putting up 28 points and 15 rebounds while shooting a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line as San Antonio won out 121-103, easily covering the spread. Toronto has improved since then but I still seeing the team struggling to contain the French ace - while even if it can, there is too much quality in this Spurs roster to overlook them. Get on San Antonio to win comfortably and cover the spread Wednesday.

Spurs vs Raptors Prediction 3: Spurs -7.5 @ -110

Spurs vs Raptors Start Time

Start Time: 7:30pm ET

7:30pm ET Location: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Address: 40 Bay St., Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2X2

40 Bay St., Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2X2 TV & Streaming: NBA League Pass (out of market), YES, FDSSW, Fubo.

Toronto faces a tough challenge on Wednesday as it welcomes Western Conference high-flier San Antonio to Scotiabank Arena. Both teams have looked good as of late, and R.J Barrett and Victor Wembanyama promise to bring fireworks as the Raptors and Spurs stars go head-to-head.