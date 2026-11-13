Netherlands vs Greece Predictions: Greeks to escape with a tie

Only eight goals have been conceded by the Dutch and the Greeks across each of their four Nations League League A2 matches thus far.

Best Predictions for Netherlands vs Greece

Under 2.5 goals @ +130 with BetMGM

Moneyline - Tie @ +333 with BetMGM

Donyell Malen anytime goalscorer @ +105 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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The Greeks’ miserly defense should keep things tight

Greece have conceded three goals in four group games. That is the best record in Group A2. They have recorded two shutouts, winning 1-0 in Germany and then tying 0-0 on the road with them. To blunt a German forward line twice in a row is good going for any European nation.

Greece’s four games have also produced just eight goals in total. That average of 2.0 is the lowest in the group. In the reverse fixture, the two sides did play out an entertaining 2-2 tie in Athens, but there’s more on the line here.

A win for either side could effectively make them group winners. However, a loss would also enable Germany to reel in the losing side as they face fourth-placed Serbia.

The market believes there’s only a 43.5% chance of two or fewer goals being scored here. In our view, it’s much closer to 50%-55%.

Greece have the eighth-best xG conceded tally (5.2) from their four games. The Dutch are one place behind too, with 5.5 xG conceded. The under-goals line appears to be priced around the Dutch scoring record rather than Greece’s defensive resilience. This could be the best value play from our Netherlands vs Greece predictions.

Netherlands vs Greece Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals @ +130 with BetMGM

A point keeps both sides in good shape

Netherlands and Greece both sit on eight points. Both teams have an identical goal difference of +2. Neither side has yet tasted defeat in this campaign. Both have tied two of their four games.

The reverse fixture in Greece finished 2-2. Greece opened up a two-goal lead but was unable to hold on to it. They also held Germany to a scoreless tie in Thessaloniki.

Xavi’s side has won both meetings with Serbia. Home advantage in Amsterdam counts for something. However, they could only tie at home with Germany, so they could find it equally difficult to be separated against Greece. The market implies only a 23.1% chance of a tie, which seems low considering a loss for either side could still be a major blow.

Netherlands vs Greece Bet 2: Match drawn @ +333 with BetMGM

Backing Malen in the form of his career

Donyell Malen has eight goals in nine Serie A appearances. That is 1.10 goals per 90 for Roma. His domestic performances have earned him a rating of 7.78. He sits in the 100th percentile for shots and the 94th for goals.

Malen assisted and earned an 8.1 rating last Saturday in the 3-0 win over Sassuolo. The former Aston Villa forward clearly feels at home in the Italian capital after joining permanently in June.

There is, however, some reason for caution. Malen missed the last roster with a knee issue. However, he is fit and firing for the game with Greece. Since the start of October, Malen has scored six goals in eight appearances. That’s a strike rate of 75%. This week, we can back him to score at a modest 47% implied probability.

Netherlands vs Greece Bet 3: Donyell Malen anytime goalscorer @ +105 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Greece

Netherlands 1-1 Greece Goalscorers prediction: Netherlands: Malen - Greece: Ioannidis

Netherlands welcomes Greece to Amsterdam on Friday evening, with top spot in League A2 firmly on the line this week. Both sides sit on eight points after their opening four 2026-27 Nations League matches.

As it stands, both sides are three points ahead of Germany. The Germans occupy the relegation play-off spot, having won just once in four games.

With Xavi at the helm since the World Cup and Ronald Koeman’s exit, the Dutch have made a promising start to their Nations League campaign. They are unbeaten, but their two toughest tests are on the horizon: a home meeting with Greece followed by an away trip to Germany.

Frenkie de Jong returns after a knee problem. Donyell Malen is also back following a minor knee issue. Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Jorrel Hato and Nathan Ake are all unavailable. Wout Weghorst was left out of Xavi’s roster despite topping the Eredivisie goalscoring charts.

The Greeks have become a defensive force under Ivan Jovanovic. They’ve conceded just three times in four matches. Two of those games were against the Germans, with Greece managing shutouts home and away.

Jovanovic will be without the services of Manolis Saliakas and Christos Zafeiris, who serve one-game bans after picking up too many yellow cards.

Probable Lineups for Netherlands vs Greece

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, van Dijk, van de Ven, Maatsen, de Jong, Reijnders, Koopmeiners, Gakpo, Malen, Kluivert

Greece expected lineup: Tzolakis, Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Karetsas, Tzolis, Pavlidis, Ioannidis