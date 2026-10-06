Mexico vs Chile Predictions: Hopes to end the window positively

Our betting expert offers his predictions for this South American friendly. With both teams struggling for fluency, a draw is more than possible.

Best Predictions for Mexico vs Chile

BTTS - Yes @ -159 with BetMGM

First team to score - Chile @ +170 with BetMGM

1x2 - Tie @ +290 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Leaky defences on both sides

Both sides head to LA with shaky defences. Mexico conceded five goals in the three games they’ve played during this international window. Counting their final World Cup match, they’ve allowed eight goals in four games, averaging two goals per 90.

The good news is that they’re scoring one goal per game, which should make them confident of breaching the Chilean back line. Chile are in a similar situation, but have conceded five goals in two games during this international break. On average, their defence has allowed 2.5 goals per match in the final two. At the other end, they’ve scored two goals in two games. They will certainly back themselves to score at least once against Mexico.

The most recent meeting between the two nations saw both teams score, making it two head-to-heads in a row with the same outcome. Three of Mexico’s last four outings produced goals at both ends, while six of Chile’s last seven internationals ended with goals for both teams.

Mexico vs Chile Bet 1: BTTS - Yes @ -159 with BetMGM

Chile likely to strike first

If Chile are to get on the scoresheet, we expect them to strike first. That has more to do with Mexico’s recent performances rather than Chile’s own efficiency in the final third. El Tri have been sluggish in recent outings, a clear drop-off from what the world witnessed in the World Cup.

In their last four matches, their opponents scored first. In their recent outing against the USA, they conceded in the 18th minute, while Peru breached their defence in the 26th minute. Colombia got past them even earlier, with Luis Suarez getting onto the scoresheet as early as the ninth minute.

In their only win in their last five outings, Chile scored the opening goal against the DR Congo, though it was in the second period. La Roja scored the first goal in two of the last four head-to-heads, making it a possible outcome in LA.

Mexico vs Chile Bet 2: First team to score - Chile @ +170 with BetMGM

Difficult to separate

Mexico are slight favourites in this fixture based on their current world ranking. Mexico is ranked 10th compared to Chile, sitting in 49th place. However, El Tri haven’t been at their best during this international window, and are yet to win a match with Marquez as head coach. Also, with this game being played in Los Angeles, Mexico will be without the rowdy

atmosphere witnessed during the World Cup.

Chile might feel more comfortable playing on neutral ground. Cordova’s men are also in a poor patch of form, which is why selecting a winner for this game is difficult. The reality is that Mexico are on a four-game winless run, losing two and drawing two.

On the other hand, Chile are on a shorter winless run of two games, with their victory over DR Congo breaking up the streak. In the head-to-head record, the last five meetings are split evenly, with two wins apiece. The most recent meeting was a 2-2 draw, and we suspect the same is possible, given where both teams are at the moment.

Mexico vs Chile Bet 3: 1x2 - Tie @ +290 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Mexico 2-2 Chile

Mexico 2-2 Chile Goalscorers prediction: Mexico: German Berterame, Gilberto Mora - Chile: Maximiliano Gutierrez, Dario Osorio

Much was expected of Mexico after their memorable World Cup display. Despite being eliminated in the round of 16 by England, the co-hosts were one of the most entertaining nations to watch. Their never-say-die attitude was a delight for every neutral, as well as making their nation proud.

Unfortunately, they’ve lost some of that momentum since then, partly because Javier Aguirre left the head coach role. Former player and Aguirre’s assistant Rafael Marquez has stepped into the role and is still searching for his first win. Draws against Colombia (1-1) and Peru (1-1) may have been acceptable, but their 3-0 defeat last week to the USA was a devastating blow.

Chile are hoping to come to the United Airlines Field in Los Angeles and capitalise on their opponents’ slow start under Marquez. La Roja have been struggling on the international stage for a while now, but things could be turning around for them under Nicolas Cordova. The team was on a three-win run in his first five games in charge.

However, this international window has gone terribly wrong for him and his team. They’ve played two and lost both, including a 4-2 hammering at the hands of the USA on the last day of September. Cordova lost back-to-back games for the first time in his tenure, and could lose three in a row in Los Angeles this week.

Probable lineups for Mexico vs Chile

Mexico expected lineup: Rangel, Reyes, Del Campo, Vasquez, Gallardo, Alvarado, Lira, Romo, Pineda, Mora, Berterame

Chile expected lineup: Vigouroux, Salinas, Villagra, Roman, Ulloa, Echeverria, Pizarro, Osario, Reichmuth, Gutierrez, Brereton Diaz