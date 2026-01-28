Liverpool vs Qarabag Predictions: Reds to respond after latest setback

We’re tipping the Reds for victory in this one. However, they won’t have it easy against the plucky Azerbaijanis.

Best Predictions for Liverpool vs Qarabag

Liverpool to win to nil - @ -125

Both teams to score @ +130

Cody Gakpo as anytime goalscorer @ +120

Liverpool’s frailties to face the test

Liverpool’s topsy-turvy season took another twist over the weekend as they were beaten by Bournemouth. The winner came in stoppage time. Their Premier League retention plans are now well and truly over. However, they still have hope for their Champions League campaign. A draw against Qarabag will likely be enough to see them reach the Round of 16.

The Reds have their fair share of injuries. Joe Gomez joined Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni on their absentee list. Ibrahima Konate could return, while Federico Chiesa’s availability is unknown at this point. Arne Slot is expected to rotate his squad from the weekend, but they should still be too strong for their opponents.

Qurban Qurbanov is prepared for the challenge, however. The Azerbaijani switched out 11 players in the league ahead of their trip to Anfield to ensure his side were fresh. Atlılar have scored in six of their seven UCL games so far. We’re backing them to cause issues for the inconsistent Reds.

Liverpool vs Qarabag Prediction 1: Liverpool to win to nil @ -125

Visitors to get some joy

The only team in European competition this season to keep Qarabag from scoring was Napoli – in Naples. The Horsemen have beaten Benfica, FC Copenhagen and Frankfurt. They’ve also managed to find ways past Chelsea, Ajax and Athletic Club along the way. Even in defeat, Qurbanov’s men have proven to be a handful.

Meanwhile, Slot’s side have had defensive issues. They’ve only kept four clean sheets in their last 10. Seeing Barnsley, Burnley and Bournemouth score against the Merseysiders will give Qarabag hope of a result. Camilo Duran has four goals in seven games, and he’ll be desperate to add to his tally in England.

It’s hard to see the visitors coming away with a victory from this clash, but they can certainly land a punch or two. It definitely doesn’t look like a game where the home side will have everything go their way.

Liverpool vs Qarabag Prediction 2: Both teams to score @ +130

Backing Gakpo for goals at Anfield

When looking for a goalscorer at Liverpool right now, Hugo Ekitike is the most obvious pick. He’s their top scorer in 2025/26 and is proving to be their best summer signing. However, his form so far makes him less appealing for value bets.

With Qarabag visiting, we’re shifting towards Ekitike’s fellow attacker, Cody Gakpo. The 26-year-old has racked up 11 goals and assists so far this season. He has also found the net twice in the UCL. If he starts at Anfield, he’s likely to make an impact.

The Dutchman found the net against Marseille last week, so the visitors will be wary of him. Slot isn’t short of attacking options, but Gakpo is definitely one of the most potent ones. We expect him to cause plenty of issues for the men from Baku.

Liverpool vs Qarabag Prediction 3: Cody Gakpo as anytime goalscorer @ +120

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 2-1 Qarabag

Goalscorers prediction - Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo - Qarabag: Camilo Duran

Liverpool return to Champions League action after their 13-game unbeaten streak was halted by Bournemouth over the weekend. Arne Slot’s men find themselves sixth in the Premier League, but fourth in the UCL league phase table. With two wins from two in their most recent European fixtures, they’re expected to come out on top at Anfield.

They may not be top of their domestic league, but Qarabag have punched above their weight on the continent this season. With three UCL victories from seven matches, they’re well-placed to secure a spot in the knockout phase play-offs. Recent defeats to Sabah and Kapaz have dented their title push. However, beating Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe was an impressive feat.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Qarabag

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Endo, Gakpo, Mac Allister, Ngumoha, Ekitike

Qarabag expected lineup: Kochalski, Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev, Jankovic, Bicalho, Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir, Duran