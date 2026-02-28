Leeds vs Manchester City Predictions: Cityzens continue Arsenal chase

We’re tipping City for yet another victory as they hope to close the gap on Arsenal by winning at Elland Road.

Best bets for Leeds vs Manchester City

Manchester City Moneyline @ -175 with bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Erling Haaland as anytime goalscorer @ -175 with bet365

The City march continues

Leeds United picked up a very credible point in their last fixture, tying 1-1 with Aston Villa. Arsenal and Newcastle United are the only teams to have beaten them in 2026, and they’ve scored in all but two matches. However, Daniel Farke’s side will face a tough challenge against a very strong Manchester City side.

Noah Okafor will miss out after limping off in the win over Birmingham City, but Gabriel Gudmundsson should be fit. The hosts are in good shape, with Daniel James also back in the mix. Meanwhile, City still have Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic out, while Jeremy Doku is a doubt.

Given their quality and strong form, the Cityzens head into the match as heavy favourites. Elland Road isn’t an easy place to go, but the visitors should have enough to get the job done. We’re backing three more points for Pep Guardiola and his men.

Leeds vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City Moneyline @ -175 with bet365

Backing goals at Elland Road

There are many reasons to expect plenty of goalmouth action in Yorkshire this weekend. No team in the Premier League has seen both teams score in a higher percentage of their home games (69%) than Leeds. This has also occurred in more than half of City’s away matches in 2025/26.

Looking back at recent fixtures, five of Leeds’ last six saw BTTS play out, and it’s four in six for City. The concern for the hosts, however, is that they don’t score more than once too often. With the Manchester giants in fine scoring form, they should simply outscore the men in white.

Guardiola’s side haven’t exactly been squeaky clean at the back. We anticipate at least three goals in total as City claim another victory.

Leeds vs Manchester City Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Erling Haaland back in Yorkshire

He may be a Norwegian superstar, but Erling Haaland was born in Leeds. This weekend marks another homecoming for the son of former Whites’ star, Alfie. He’ll be desperate to impress. The 25-year-old has scored just three goals in his last 10 league matches — a drought of sorts by his remarkable standards.

Given Leeds’ defensive frailties, he’ll fancy his chances of finding the one goal he needs to hit 30 in 2025/26. He’s not scored in his last two meetings against his father’s former club, but we expect him to find the net this weekend. Haaland is a constant threat, and Farke is well aware of how dangerous he can be.

Leeds vs Manchester City Bet 3: Erling Haaland as anytime goalscorer @ -175 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Leeds 1-2 Manchester City

Goalscorers prediction - Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Man City: Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo

With just 11 matches to go, Leeds United are holding up well in the Premier League. They’ve only lost two of their last 16 across all competitions and are six points clear of the bottom three. They haven’t won too many games, but Daniel Farke has made them a tough team to break down.

Manchester City have recovered after their blip in January. They’ve won seven of their last eight matches, scoring 18 goals along the way. Pep Guardiola’s men will be desperate to try and close the gap on Arsenal this weekend if given the chance.

Probable lineups for Leeds vs Manchester City

Leeds expected lineup: Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Justin, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Silva, O’Reilly, Semenya, Foden, Haaland