Leeds vs Arsenal Predictions: Three bets as Arsenal aim to bounce back

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat and consolidate the top spot against Leeds.

Best predictions for Leeds vs Arsenal

Arsenal Moneyline @ -189 with bet365

BTTS - Yes @ -105 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres @ +125 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Leeds to defend home fortress

Leeds have only lost two Premier League matches at Elland Road this term. Farke’s charges have established a near-fortress mentality at home. They’re unbeaten in their last five league matches in their backyard.

However, their overall form is quite poor. They’ve only won one of their last six league fixtures, drawing four in that run. Arsenal had been on a 12-game unbeaten run before Michael Carrick’s men ended it at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta is likely frustrated with his team's lacklustre display, which could serve as motivation for a strong response. The Gunners are winless in this competition across their previous three outings, which is hardly the form of potential champions.

Leeds will need to be at their best, as Arsenal will be keen to bounce back and maintain their four-point lead at the top. The visitors are unbeaten in their last 15 head-to-heads, having won 13 of those meetings. Additionally, the North Londoners have won each of the last five clashes with Leeds.

Leeds vs Arsenal Betting Prediction 1: Arsenal Moneyline @ -189 with bet365

Capitalising on Arsenal’s defensive vulnerabilities

Despite being one of the hallmarks of their season, Arsenal’s defence has been breached too often recently. They still boast the best back line in the league. They’ve conceded 17 goals across 23 games, four fewer than the next-best defence. However, Leeds will be motivated to target their weaknesses.

The Whites have scored in each of their last nine home matches and totalled 19 goals in 11 games at Elland Road. Farke’s charges conceded 13 goals in that run of games, and they’ve kept only one clean sheet across their previous five outings. Furthermore, their clean sheet rate of 17% also lags behind the league average of 26%.

At home, Leeds have seen 73% of their games produce goals at both ends. While Arsenal have a clean sheet rate of 48%, they’re clearly at a vulnerable stage in their season. The hosts are likely to exploit that on Saturday.

Leeds vs Arsenal Betting Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes @ -105 with bet365

Gyökeres steps up for Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres was unlucky not to start against Man United last weekend. He had just scored a cracking goal against Inter Milan in the Champions League. However, when he did come on, it was clear that he posed a real threat to the United defence.

The Swede uses his strength to brilliant effect, dominating defenders to open space for his teammates. Now 23 games into the Premier League season, he is capable of reading defences more effectively.

Arsenal fans are calling on Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard to pick him out in the final pass rather than take shots themselves. If they can deliver a ball into the box, Gyokeres will be there to convert it. He scored within three minutes of the start during the week, taking his tally to three goals in his last five appearances.

Leeds vs Arsenal Betting Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres @ +125 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Leeds 1-2 Arsenal

Leeds 1-2 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin; Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka

These past two months show just how quickly football can change. In November last year, Leeds lost all four games in the month. This left them 18th in the division, and they were staring relegation in the face. Fast forward to the end of January, and the situation has improved.

However, Leeds are six points ahead of the fight for safety, sitting in 16th position for the past seven gameweeks. Daniel Farke’s men produced some inspirational results. They secured a win over Chelsea and drew with Manchester United, as well as twice with Liverpool. Despite being serious underdogs here, Leeds will be confident of a positive result.

The Whites secured 73% of their Premier League points at home. Elland Road is set to be electric when they host league leaders Arsenal on Saturday. The Gunners arrive in somewhat shaky form.

Mikel Arteta’s men comfortably secured the top spot in the Champions League on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Kairat Almaty. However, last weekend’s home defeat to Man United seemed to have stalled their Premier League momentum.

If the North Londoners want to end their two-decade wait for the league crown, they need to take control at Elland Road. If not, Arteta’s charges could soon find themselves in that familiar second place.

Probable lineups for Leeds vs Arsenal

Leeds expected lineup: Darlow, Bornauw, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Gruev, Justin, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres