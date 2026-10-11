Hull City vs Everton Predictions: One streak likely to end

Our betting expert gives his predictions for this Premier League game. Hull’s confidence at home means they should at least get a point.

Best Predictions for Hull City vs Everton

Double chance - Hull City/ Tie @ -164 with BetMGM

BTTS - Yes @ -133 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Thierno Barry @ +190 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Toffees are very poor on the road

Bookmakers have placed the visitors as the favourites to win this, which is more than justified based on history. However, Hull can’t be written off when playing at the MKM Stadium. The Tigers have been thriving at home base, so much so that they have yet to concede a goal.

Sergej Jakirovic’s men are the only team in the division not to concede a goal at home. However, Hul are now winless in their last three league matches, with two of them ending in draws. Fortunately for them, Everton’s away record raises doubts about their ability to leave with three points.

The Toffees are winless in their previous seven away league duels, losing three and drawing four. Additionally, Everton won just two of their previous 15 road trips to newly promoted sides, losing five and drawing eight. With the visitors drawing three of their recent five outings, and the home side on a four-game winless run in all competitions, this one could finish deadlocked.

Hull City vs Everton Bet 1: Double chance - Hull City/ Tie @ -164 with BetMGM

Goals expected at both ends

Hull’s streak of keeping clean sheets at home is likely to end this weekend. According to Opta, their xGA (expected goals against) is 7.39, while they’ve conceded four. That overperformance by 3.39 is an indication that they’ve had a degree of luck on their side.

While Everton aren’t overly prolific in the league, they are decent enough to breach the home defence. Moyes’ men have scored six goals in their five league matches at an average of 1.2 goals per 90. The Toffees have seen 50% of their games finish with both teams scoring at least once.

Three of the last five head-to-heads also saw both teams get onto the scoresheet. In the matches where Hull were the home side, the recent two meetings produced a minimum of two goals for each team. But considering how both teams are operating defensively, one goal apiece sounds very likely this time around.

Hull City vs Everton Bet 2: BTTS - Yes @ -133 with BetMGM

Backing Barry to build on momentum

Although he’s taken a while to settle down, Thierno Barry seems as if he’s starting to adapt to the team and the league in general. He struggled last season, recording just eight goals in 38 appearances for the club.

Now, he’s already scored twice in the first five games of the season. Barry scored the winning goal last time out against Ipswich Town. That means he’s scored five goals in seven appearances in all competitions, including his EFL Cup hat-trick against Preston North End.

His underlying numbers also suggest he’s a major threat. Barry’s xG is 3.50 this season, behind only Alexander Isak (3.54) and Erling Haaland (4.43). His 17 shots put him fifth in the division, but his conversion rate needs improving. If he continues with what he’s been doing, Barry is likely to find the back of the net at Hull.

Hull City vs Everton Bet 3: Anytime goalscorer - Thierno Barry @ +190 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Everton

Hull City 1-1 Everton Goalscorers prediction: Hull City: Mohamed Belloumi - Everton: Thierno Barry

Hull City made an impressive start in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship last season. They’ve surprised everyone in the league, including their own fans. After going undefeated in their first four games of the season, Hull gave us the impression of more than a Championship-promoted side.

During that unbeaten run, the Tigers defeated Manchester United (2-0) and newly promoted Coventry City (1-0). Two draws followed, at home to Aston Villa (0-0) and away versus Chelsea (2-2). Unfortunately, their streak ended on Matchday 5 when a sluggish start led to a 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

Everton have also made a dream start to the season, entering Matchday 6 seventh in the table with only three goals conceded. The Toffees are one of only five teams that have yet to taste defeat in the league. As a result, there is growing belief that David Moyes can lead this team to European qualification.

Everton have gone unbeaten in their first six league games twice in their history. Both times, the Toffees finished the season in the top six. Moyes probably knows that he has to start turning those away draws into victories if he is to maintain their charge for Europe.

Probable lineups for Hull City vs Everton

Hull City expected lineup: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles, Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas, McBurnie

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, O’Brien, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry