Bills vs Rams Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 5 NFL MNF

This game could be a preview of this year’s Super Bowl, with the Bills and Rams both tipped to go deep in the postseason. In Week 5, however, Los Angeles are the betting sites’ favorites. Let’s dive into our picks and see whether the bookmakers are right.

Bills vs Rams Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/12/2026

Over 54.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Josh Allen - Anytime Touchdown @ -110 with BetMGM

James Cook III - Over 74.5 Rushing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 54.5 Points

The Bills enter Week 5 as the NFL’s top scorers, averaging over 31 points per game this season. They also happen to have one of the worst defenses. Buffalo have allowed the fifth most yards in the league (1,489) and all but one of their opponents have scored four touchdowns against them this season.

The Rams’ offense has been less lethal than Buffalo’s. They rank in the bottom half for points scored, but they’re second for total yards. Turnovers have been the real problem for both LA and the Bills, who both have given the ball up over seven times this season.

If these teams can keep hold of the ball, there should be a lot of points here.

Bills vs Rams Pick 1: Over 54.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Josh Allen - Anytime Touchdown

While we expect to see a big scoreline from both teams, we know that LA won’t make things easy for Josh Allen and the Bills. The Rams have one of the best defenses in the league and an especially solid secondary.

Los Angeles have allowed the second-fewest total yards in the NFL (990) and the second-fewest passing yards (582). Allen has already thrown three picks this season, so expect to see him more cautious and likely to run, especially in the red zone.

The Bills’ red zone conversion rate is just 68.8%, which is a figure they will want to improve on if they are going to go far this season. If Buffalo get deep in LA territory, Joe Brady won’t overthink it. He’ll call his QB’s number and back Allen to get the ball across the line. Allen has already scored seven rushing touchdowns this season. Don’t be surprised if he scores another on Monday.

Bills vs Rams Pick 2: Josh Allen - Anytime Touchdown @ -110 with BetMGM

James Cook III - Over 74.5 Rushing Yards

With the Rams’ passing defense as solid as it is, the Bills will likely turn to the run. This means lots of chances for running back James Cook III. If he gets chances, he should rack up plenty of yards.

Cook III has already gotten over 20 carries in two games this season (against the Lions and the Chargers). He rushed for over 130 yards in both those games. He’s averaging 6.0 yards per carry in all games this year and has scored in each of his last three games.

Bills vs Rams Pick 3: James Cook III - Over 74.5 Rushing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Bills vs Rams at US Prediction Markets

US sports traders can buy options on the Monday Night Football clash between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams across all of the best prediction market apps.

The LA Rams may have looked inconsistent at times this year, but traders are backing the team to collect a home victory here. The Rams are 62¢ favorites across Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket. This makes the Bills 38¢ underdogs, with traders clearly concerned about the mammoth cross-country trip and dangerous Rams secondary.

No matter what happens, both teams should put on a show at SoFi Stadium. The 50¢ mark for the U/O is 15 54.5 points, meaning both teams' offensive stars are expected to shine.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Bills vs Rams Start Time

The Bills head west to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday night (10/12) at 8:15 ET (5:15pm local time). The game will be available to watch live on NBC and stream via Peacock.

Bills vs Rams Game Details