Barcelona vs Mallorca Predictions: Yamal to inspire a solid home win

Our betting expert expects the hosts to claim a comfortable victory, with Lamine Yamal inspiring his team after the break.

Best Predictions for Barcelona vs Mallorca

Barcelona to win to nil @ +120 with bet365

Lamine Yamal to score anytime @ +120 with bet365

Half with most goals - Second half @ -104 with bet365

Mallorca to fire blanks at Camp Nou

The visiting team’s goal threat this season has centred almost entirely around Vedat Muriqi. The Kosovo international has scored 15 goals in La Liga, the second-highest tally in the division behind Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, his average of 4.5 aerial challenges won per game is the best record in the Spanish top flight.

Muriqi’s goal return accounts for 54% of his team’s total. Therefore, Barcelona’s chances of keeping a clean sheet largely hinge around stopping the powerful striker.

The Catalans will fancy their chances. Their main vulnerability this season has been against fast forwards who exploit space behind their centre-backs. That’s not what Muriqi’s game is about, and he may not get much aerial service in this match.

Barca’s defensive record has improved in recent weeks. They’ve won seven of their last 13 games to nil. Backing a repeat seems appealing, with an implied probability of 48%.

Yamal’s hot streak to continue

With Pedri sidelined through injury and Raphinha also a doubt, Yamal’s influence will be key for the hosts. The winger is currently enjoying one of his best spells of the season.

If there was one area Yamal needed to improve, it was his finishing. We’ve seen evidence of that in recent weeks, with the 18-year-old scoring in each of his last four appearances. A nine-goal return in the league has already equalled his total from last season.

Yamal has taken a similar amount of shots this term. He averages 4.2 per game, compared to 4.1 in La Liga 2024/25. However, he’s now scoring a goal every 169 minutes, compared to one every 318 minutes last season.

That’s a really positive development from Barcelona’s perspective. Their young star is capable of extending his scoring streak on Saturday.

Game to open up after the break

Visiting teams have had some success at Camp Nou before the interval. Barca’s last three opponents at home have been Osasuna, Real Oviedo and FC Copenhagen.

None of those sides conceded in the first half. However, Barcelona scored nine second-half goals across those three matches. Despite several slow starts, they have consistently worn opposing teams down after the break.

Mallorca’s last two games have also produced more action after the interval. They scored three second-half goals and saw off Sevilla last time out. Jagoba Arrasate’s team also conceded twice in the final 15 minutes, falling 3-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Those trends point towards a game that may be slow to start. Backing the second half to produce the highest number of goals appears to offer value.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 2-0 Mallorca

- Barcelona 2-0 Mallorca Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres

Barcelona secured progress into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in midweek thanks to a 2-1 win away to Albacete. That was their fifth straight victory in all competitions. However, they are only one point clear of Real Madrid in La Liga, having lost to Real Sociedad in January.

Mallorca’s survival prospects received a massive boost on Monday night, as they eased to a 4-1 win over Sevilla. Jagoba Arrasate’s side climbed out of the relegation zone as a result of that victory. It has been a tough season for the Balearic islanders, who have lost three of their opening four games in 2026.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Mallorca

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde, Fermin, De Jong, Olmo, Rashford, Ferran, Yamal

Mallorca expected lineup: Roman, Mojica, Lopez, Valjent, Maffeo, Antonio, Mascarell, Costa, Darder, Virgili, Muriqi