Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen Predictions: Goals to flow in key clash

Our betting expert expects Raphinha and Dani Olmo to get on the scoresheet in a high-scoring game on the final matchday.

Best Predictions for Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen

Raphinha to score anytime @ +375 with bet365

Dani Olmo to score anytime @ +500 with bet365

Over 4.5 goals @ +120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

Raphinha to rise to the occasion again

Barcelona will need to play at a high intensity throughout as they aim to score. Given that, Raphinha is likely to shine in this match. The winger invariably rises to the big occasion and thrived in this competition last year under Hansi Flick.

The Brazilian’s return of 13 goals in 14 Champions League appearances last term was exceptional. Only Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy was able to match that tally in the 2024/25 competition.

Raphinha’s 2025/26 European campaign has been hampered by injuries. However, he’s now fully fit and has appeared back to his best in recent weeks. The ex-Leeds winger has scored nine times in his last 10 appearances across all competitions.

That form suggests he’s ready to open his UCL tally for this season on Wednesday. Raphinha can be backed to score anytime with an implied probability of 57.1%.

Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen Prediction 1: Raphinha to score anytime @ +375 with bet365

Olmo’s hot streak to continue

Given the situation in the league, Barcelona will continue to chase goals, even if they establish a clear lead. There are eight teams currently on 13 points between sixth and 13th place. That makes it almost inevitable that goal difference will determine which clubs advance to the round of 16.

Dani Olmo is among the other players most likely to net for the hosts. He may even complete the full 90 minutes for once. That’s because Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are unavailable, meaning Fermin Lopez may be used in a deeper role.

Along with Raphinha, Olmo has also enjoyed a real purple patch in front of goal, having scored six times in his last 10 appearances across all competitions. That includes strikes in each of Barca’s two most recent matches.

Olmo has recorded an average of 3.97 shots per 90 minutes in La Liga and 4.09 attempts per 90 minutes in the Champions League. He should have plenty of freedom to roam and get into shooting positions in this match. The Spain international is at value in the anytime goalscorer market.

Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen Prediction 2: Dani Olmo to score anytime @ +500 with bet365

Goals to flow as Barca chase big win

The permutations at play on Matchday eight point towards this being a high-scoring contest. While Copenhagen won’t prefer to take huge risks, they'll likely need to do so at some stage. That should open up gaps for Barcelona to exploit.

Matches involving these two teams have been among the highest scoring in the Champions League this term. Barca games in the competition average 3.88 goals in total. Only Dortmund fixtures have featured more.

Meanwhile, FC Copenhagen’s UCL games have produced 3.5 goals per 90 minutes. Only three teams have inferior defensive records to the Danes, who have let in 17 goals across seven outings so far.

Their defence is likely to struggle again. However, they’ll fancy their chances of securing at least one goal on the break. Backing over 4.5 goals seems good with an implied probability of 44.4%.

Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen Prediction 3: Over 4.5 goals @ +120 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 4-1 FC Copenhagen

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Raphinha x2, Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo - FC Copenhagen: Jordan Larsson

Barcelona head into this game outside the top eight on goal difference. They’ll likely need a big win to secure a round-of-16 place. They bounced back from their surprise defeat against Real Sociedad with a 4-2 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Hansi Flick’s side then saw off Real Oviedo 3-0 in La Liga on Sunday.

FC Copenhagen will also need a positive result to stay in the competition, as they currently sit two places outside the top 24. They are currently on their domestic winter break. However, they picked up a solid 1-1 draw against Napoli on their return to European action last week.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Kounde, Casado, Fermin, Raphinha, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski

FC Copenhagen expected lineup: Kotarski, Lopez, Pereira, Suzuki, Meling, Achouri, Clem, Medsen, Larsson, Moukoko, Elyounoussi