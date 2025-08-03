Stockport vs Bolton Predictions and Betting Tips: Lowe’s shining debut

The 25/26 League One season will start with a Lancashire derby between Stockport and Bolton – two teams heavily tipped to finish in the top six.

Best Picks for Stockport County vs Bolton Wanderers

Tie @ +250 with BetMGM

Over 2.5 Goals @ +250 with BetMGM

Nathan Lowe Anytime goalscorer @ +180 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM , correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Backing an opening day stalemate

Stockport have dominated Bolton 5-0 last November at Edgeley Park. Both teams still remember that game for differing reasons. Wanderers will be eager to get revenge under a new-look management and lineup.

However, Stockport will want to lay down another marker to prove that their strong 2024/25 campaign was by no means a fluke.

Ordinarily, opening day games between two teams that are fancied for promotion rarely see teams taking many risks. No team want to start a new season with a loss to likely promotion rivals. Therefore, backing the draw at a probability of 28.57%, which seems too low, may be smart.

Stockport County vs Bolton Wanderers Bet 1: Match Drawn @ +250 with BetMGM

Many goals expected from two forward-thinking teams

Stockport and Bolton have scored a total of 139 League One goals last season. Even though Bolton finished 19 points behind County, they only scored five fewer goals than their Lancastrian neighbours.

The issue for Bolton was their defensive record of 70 conceded goals. Only Barnsley had a worse defence in League One outside the relegation places.

Given that Bolton will continue to play an expansive style and Stockport have recruited an exciting new forward, this fixture will feature plenty of goals. Backing three or more goals to be scored at a probability of 54% seems like a solid play.

Stockport County vs Bolton Wanderers Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ +250 with BetMGM

New signing Lowe to make his mark

Stoke City’s 19-year-old forward Nathan Lowe has been a very desired player in the EFL since his stunning loan spell at League Two Walsall last season. He scored 15 goals in 22 appearances for the Saddlers, but was recalled for the second half of the season by Stoke.

Lowe's importance to Walsall was clear. As they played much worse without him later in the 2024/25 season. He’s been linked with almost every League One club this summer, with Stoke keen to get him more minutes in EFL football.

Stockport seems like a great move for him, replacing the outgoing Olaofe. He is sure to go straight into the starting XI against Bolton. The teenager doesn’t lack confidence and is a physical threat in the penalty area. Lowe has a probability of just 35.71% to score at any time. Therefore, this is the value pick of our trio of Stockport County vs Bolton Wanderers predictions.

Stockport County vs Bolton Wanderers Bet 3: Nathan Lowe Anytime goalscorer @ +180 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Stockport County and Bolton Wanderers lock horns in their 2025/26 League One season opener in what promises to be an exciting Lancashire derby.

County enjoyed a tremendous 2024/25 League One campaign, having finished third with 87 points, just five shy of second-placed Wrexham. Moreover, they have ended the campaign with the third-best goal difference but inexplicably lost to Leyton Orient in the playoff semi-finals.

The Hatters will be looking to do better this season. They’ve earned a lot of money from transferring Isaac Olaofe to Charlton and replacing him with Stoke City’s highly-rated centre forward, Nathan Lowe. It’s worth noting that most of League One wanted to sign him on loan this season.

Bolton boss, Steven Schumacher, could not lead the Wanderers to a top-six position last season. He joined them midway through the season, replacing Ian Evatt.

However, their poor defensive record of 70 conceded goals across 46 games was the main reason they missed the playoffs in 24/25. They’ve recruited seriously well this summer, though. Ethan Erhahon is an exceptional midfielder for this level, and Hull City’s Xavier Simons makes their central midfield. The signing of left winger Thierry Gale from Rapid Vienna also adds skill and creativity to their attack.

Probable lineups for Stockport County vs Bolton Wanderers

Stockport County expected lineup: Addai; O’Keefe, Connolly, Pye, Watson, Norwood, Bate, Diamond, Camps, Mothersille, Lowe

Bolton Wanderers expected lineup: Sharman-Lowe; Dacres-Cogley, Toal, Johnston, Conway, Morley, Sheehan, Cozier-Duberry, McAtee, Mendes Gomes, Lawrence