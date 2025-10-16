Steelers vs Bengals Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football

Aaron Rodgers has gotten off to a good start in Pittsburgh. Can his Steelers (-5.5) win a fourth straight game when they take on the Bengals, their divisional rivals, in Cincinnati?

Steelers vs Bengals Predictions - 8:15pm EDT - 10/16

DK Metcalf Anytime TD Scorer @ +130 with bet365

Aaron Rodgers Over 212.5 Passing Yards @ -110 with bet365

Over 42.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Steelers vs Bengals Odds

Spread: Steelers -5.5 (-110)

Steelers -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: Steelers (-260), Bengals (+210)

Steelers (-260), Bengals (+210) Total: O/U 42.5 (-110)

Steelers vs Bengals Picks

Metcalf a Matchup Nightmare - DK Metcalf Anytime TD Scorer (+130)

DK Metcalf is off to a quick start in his first season as a Steeler. The former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is averaging a career high of 18.7 yards per catch. He has also averaged over 100 receiving yards during the last two games.

In the Steelers’ 23-9 win over the Browns on Sunday, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers targeted Metcalf a season-high nine times. Metcalf caught four of those passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and poses a matchup nightmare for every secondary in the league.

Heading into this Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals, Metcalf has caught TD passes in four straight games. You can’t really go wrong with betting on him to extend that streak to five, especially at favorable +130 odds to score tonight.

Steelers vs Bengals Prediction 1: DK Metcalf Anytime TD Scorer @ +130 with bet365

Aaron Airs it Out - Aaron Rodgers Over 212.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is averaging 7.4 yards per passing attempt this season, his best since he was a member of the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers completed 21 of 30 passes on Sunday for 235 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns on Sunday.

Heading into the game, the Browns’ defense was only allowing 172.2 passing yards per game. Rodgers has looked steady and has contributed positively to the Steelers’ 4-1 record. He should find more success against a Bengals’ defense that is one of the worst in the NFL.

Cincinnati, who head into Week 7 on a four-game losing streak, is giving up 258.5 passing yards per game, and only the Cowboys have allowed more. Opposing QBs are also averaging 7.6 yards per passing attempt against the Bengals.

Rodgers should be in line for another big game tonight and should clear his O/U passing yards total of 212.5. Bet his over.

Steelers vs Bengals Prediction 2: Aaron Rodgers Over 212.5 Passing Yards @ -110 with bet365

Over in Ohio - Over 42.5 Points (-110)

During their four-game losing streak, the Cincinnati Bengals have given up 35 points per game. The only other time the Steelers played a bottom-ten scoring defense this season, they scored 34 points against the New York Jets.

Pittsburgh should have no problems lighting up the scoreboard tonight. The Bengals also looked much better on offense with Joe Flacco under center in the 27-18 loss against the Packers.

After Joe Burrow went down with an injury, Jake Browning started the following two games.

In those games, the Bengals scored just 13.5 points per game. They should do better than that tonight, as Flacco has weapons like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to throw to.

I’d bet on over 42.5 points tonight at -110 odds.

Steelers vs Bengals Prediction 3: Over 42.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Steelers vs Bengals Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EDT

8:15pm EDT Location: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Address: 1 Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202, United States

1 Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202, United States Streaming: Prime Video, NFL+

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) can extend their lead in the AFC North to three games with a road win over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) on Thursday Night Football. Bengals QB Joe Burrow remains out, and Joe Flacco will start in his place.