Southampton vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners to Ease Past the Saints

Check out our soccer expert’s Southampton vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 11:00am EDT Premier League clash (05/25).

Southampton vs Arsenal: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Southampton vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win and Both Teams Not to Score @ +145 with bet365

Arsenal to score Over 2.5 goals @ +100 with bet365

Arsenal to win both halves @ -120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Already have a bet365 account? Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best US sportsbook promos

Southampton’s Bad Home Form

Southampton have failed to score in their last three Premier League fixtures and on 16 different occasions this season.

They’re not only the worst-performing team in the league, but also the worst-scoring one, with only 25 goals scored. This is an average of 0.7 goals per match.

Mikel Arteta’s men easily beat Southampton 3-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. On top of that, Arsenal have conceded the least amount of goals in the Premier League. Their opponents have been able to strike 33 times in total, an average of 0.9 times per match.

The Saints have been in poor form since the start of the season as they’ve won just once. Moreover, they have the worst home record in the league, having picked up just six points at St Mary’s.

Southampton vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win and Both Teams Not to Score @ +145 with bet365

Arsenal to Exploit Weak Saints Defence

Arsenal have put three past Southampton the last two times they faced off. Also, they have scored three goals against them in four of their last six meetings.

The Gunners have scored six goals in their last two away games in the Premier League and a total of 32 goals across away games this season.

Southampton have conceded 45 goals at St Mary’s, which is an average of 2.5 goals per home game. In fact, they have conceded the most at home when compared to the other 19 Premier League clubs.

Also, they’ve conceded 84 goals, more than any other team in England’s top division. Even worse, they have conceded three or more goals 19 times this season, with ten of those matches played at home.

Southampton vs Arsenal Bet 2: Arsenal to score Over 2.5 Goals @ +100 with bet365

The Gunners Dominate Both Halves

Arsenal’s last two Premier League away games showed that they can score in both halves, as they have found the net shortly before and after the break.

Moreover, they haven’t lost both halves of a fixture in the Premier League. The only time this has happened across all competitions was in both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Southampton haven’t won both halves of a match since the start of the league. The only managed they to do so against Championship sides in the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season

In their last seven games, Southampton have only won one half. This means they have not won in 13 of their last 14 halves.

Southampton vs Arsenal Bet 3: Arsenal to win both halves @ -120 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Since Southampton are already relegated, and Champions League football locked in for Arsenal, there’s nothing to play for in this game.

Southampton have had a poor season as they’ve collected only 12 points, which is the second-worst by any Premier League side in the competition’s history. They have gone 14 games without a win, losing 0-2 in their last match against Everton.

Arsenal are set to finish second in the league for the third year in a row. They fell far behind Liverpool and were knocked out of the Champions League recently. However, they’ve won their last match 1-0 against Newcastle.

Probable Lineups for Southampton vs Arsenal

Southampton Expected Lineup: Ramsdale, Sanda, Wood, Stephens, Bree, Downes, Aribo, Wellington, Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Kelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli