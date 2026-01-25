Roma vs AC Milan Predictions: Rossoneri to edge an entertaining game

AC Milan are yet to lose away from the San Siro, while Roma average 2.10 points per game at home. Does anything give this weekend?

Best Predictions for Roma vs AC Milan

AC Milan (Tie No Bet) @ -105 with bet365

Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ -118 with bet365

Draw (1ast Half) @ -133 with bet365

Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 promo code

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting apps to use in the US in 2026

Betting against the weary hosts

Despite Roma’s impressive home form so far this season, the Rossoneri are more likely to get the job done. However, the possibility of a draw shouldn’t be ruled out. That’s why we’re backing Milan in the Draw No Bet market this weekend.

Roma have averaged 0.50 goals conceded per home game, but their expected goals against (xGA) is more than double this amount (1.07). Moreover, it’s important to factor Roma's Europa League schedule into the equation.

After Roma’s Europa League game with Midtjylland in late November, they faced Napoli at home three days later in a similar scenario to this weekend. Napoli are on a similar level to Milan this season and I Giallorossi lost that encounter 1-0 at home. Milan are a more formidable opponent in 25/26 and Massimiliano Allegri’s men could be genuine Scudetto challengers.

Roma vs AC Milan Prediction 1: AC Milan (Tie No Bet) @ -105 with bet365

Value on both teams to find the net

Although both sides boast a defensive record, there is head-to-head value on both teams scoring on Sunday. Eight of their last ten competitive meetings have seen both sides find the net.

The betting markets suggest that the probability of this happening on Sunday is just 51.28%, compared with the 80% historical average over the short-to-medium term. Roma average 1.30 goals scored per home game, while Milan average 1.70 goals scored per away game.

Milan have only drawn blanks in 10% of their away games so far this season. Roma have also scored in 70% of their home games. This makes the 51.28% probability of both sides finding the net the value play from our trio of Roma vs AC Milan predictions.

Roma vs AC Milan Prediction 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ -118 with bet365

Cagey first half expected

Although both teams are likely to score, the start of the match is going to be slow. Roma have been level in 50% of their home games so far this season at the half-time interval. Meanwhile, AC Milan have drawn in 70% of their away games after the first 45 minutes.

The betting markets indicate a 51.28% chance of Sunday’s game being all square at the break. However, it should be much closer to 55%-60% based on statistics.

When one team is involved in European competition in midweek, there is always the possibility of a hangover when returning to weekend league matters. Gasperini’s men may take a little while to get going after their Europa League exploits. The average time of their first goal scored in home matches is also the 45th minute. This is well above the Serie A average (32nd minute).

Roma vs AC Milan Prediction 3: Draw (1ast Half) @ -133 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Roma 1-2 AC Milan

– Roma 1-2 AC Milan Goalscorers prediction – Roma: Malen - AC Milan: Leão, Pulisic

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men were busy in Europa League action on Thursday night, having defeated German outfit VfB Stuttgart 2-0. Unfortunately for them, Sunday’s opponents will have had six days to recover since their last Serie A game at Como.

Roma have been very consistent domestically, winning seven and losing three of their ten games at the Stadio Olimpico. Regarding their short-term home record, they’ve won five of their last six games in the capital. They have struggled at home against the top teams in the league, losing 1-0 to Inter and 1-0 to defending champions Napoli.

AC Milan haven’t suffered defeat in the league since 23 August. They are on a run of back-to-back league wins, with their 3-1 win at Como proving especially impressive. The Rossoneri average more points (2.20) per game on the road than they do at home (2.18).

From an attacking standpoint, AC Milan have also been more clinical away from home. They’ve scored 1.70 goals per away game, compared with their xG of just 1.29.

Probable lineups for Roma vs AC Milan

Roma expected lineup: Svilar; Mancini, Ghilardi, Ndicka, Kone, Cristante, Wesley, Rensch, Pellegrini, Dybala, Malen

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, De Winter, Ricci, Modric, Rabiot, Estupiñán, Saelemaekers, Pulisic, Leão