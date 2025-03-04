Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Atleti Backed to Avoid Defeat

Our expert offers his best Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid predictions and betting tips for their Champions League Round of 16 clash this evening.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Betting Tips

Draw or Atletico Madrid and Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ +216 with bet365

Atlético Madrid to Score First @ +160 with bet365

Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer @ +120 with bet365

Atlético to Move Into Pole Position

Atlético are unbeaten in their last four competitive meetings with Real. In fact, Real Madrid have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten contests against Atlético. This is sure to be even more of an issue with injuries to the likes of Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Eder Militao, which are affecting Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Jude Bellingham’s continued suspension further limits Real’s creativity in the final third. That is why we are happy to back Atletico to avoid defeat in the opening leg. We also expect goals to be involved, as both teams have scored in each of their last nine meetings.

Simeone will view avoiding defeat as a positive outcome, as it would give Atleti a chance to secure a place in the UCL quarter-finals in the return leg at home.

Visitors Known for Scoring First Against Real

Atlético have opened the scoring in six of the last eight competitive meetings between them and Real. Given that Atlético have scored first in 58% of their domestic games this season, it’s somewhat surprising to see them priced at +160 to score first on Tuesday night.

This gives Atleti a probability of just 38.46% to score first at the Bernabéu. However, given Real’s injury and suspension, it’s a little bit surprising to find such good odds on the visitors to open the scoring.

Atlético have scored in each of their last ten competitive matches, which shows the strong attacking form of Diego Simeone’s side. Julio Alvarez, in particular, has been in great form in the Champions League, scoring six goals in eight appearances in the competition this season.

Mbappé to be Real's Key Threat

It goes without saying that French forward Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid’s primary goal threat. Los Blancos have relied heavily on the 26-year-old in the Champions League, with the former PSG ace scoring seven goals in ten UCL appearances so far this season.

Mbappé has also averaged one goal scored in 71% of Real’s La Liga games this term. This makes his odds-against price to score anytime against Atlético look very appealing.

Atlético’s central defenders, Robin Le Normand and Jose Maria Gimenez, are not known for their rapid acceleration or pace over short or long distances. If Mbappé manages to get any space in behind the Atleti defense, he’ll be sure to capitalize.

