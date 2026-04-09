Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid woes create intriguing betting angle

Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal are very different types of right-backs, and a 3-0 win on the latter’s return doesn’t bode well for the Englishman.

Real Madrid tips Odds To win to nil vs Mallorca -138 Mallorca under 0.5 goals -163 Carvajal to score or assist vs Mallorca +260

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The Return of Carvajal

Dani Carvajal and Real Madrid are an institution. The 33-year-old grew up at Castilla and played for their B side before a one-season move to Bayer Leverkusen in 2012. He returned when Los Blancos activated their buy-back clause, and has since played 430 games for them.

It is probably not a coincidence that their 2024/25 season, which went so poorly, was one in which he missed significant time due to injury. Last October, he tore his ACL and had to wait until now to start playing again. His return is a huge boost for Xabi Alonso’s side.

It is clear that his return went exceptionally well. Having put on the captain’s armband once again, he helped guide Los Merengues to a 3-0 victory away to Real Oviedo. And the clean sheet was key; his leadership is as important as his ability.

While it was against a newly promoted La Liga side, clean sheets weren’t common for Madrid last season. Carvajal’s return adds solidity to their backline, but also presents Alonso with a significant decision to make regarding his major signing. However, in what kind of situation will that leave Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Los Blancos vs Mallorca

Alonso has gradually reintroduced Carvajal to the team. He played 19 minutes in the shock loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup. After that, he played 22 minutes in the narrow win over Osasuna. His 87 minutes in Oviedo marked his first start, and he came through it unscathed.

With almost a full week to recover between games, Alonso will likely give him a starting spot at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend. Alexander-Arnold could find himself on the substitutes' bench again, and he might have to get used to it. While it could be argued that he’s a better technical footballer than his fellow fullback, Carvajal is a superior defender.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Alonso handles the situation this season, especially since Carvajal, at 33, will likely need his playing time managed. It may even be possible that Alexander-Arnold could benefit from spending time with somebody as successful as the Los Blancos legend. He’s still just 26 and has great potential.

Alonso could even move Alexander-Arnold into the midfield. He’s played in that position before, both for club and country, while at Liverpool. Additionally, his passing range is spectacular.

However, against Mallorca this weekend, it’s expected that he’ll have to be satisfied with a limited role again - just like vs Oviedo. This will strengthen the hosts’ backline.

There’s no doubt that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a greater attacking threat, but Carvajal is also strong. He has 79 goals and assists for his boyhood club, and is likely to reach number 80 soon.