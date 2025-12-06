Real Betis vs Barcelona Predictions: An all-action clash in La Liga

Our betting expert expects an open game to serve up many goals, with Cucho Hernandez on target for the hosts.

Best Predictions for Real Betis vs Barcelona

Over 3.5 goals @ -110

Cucho Hernandez to score anytime @ +210

1st Half - Real Betis to score over 0.5 goals @ -102

Goals to flow in Seville

This has been one of the most entertaining fixtures in La Liga in recent years. All of the last five meetings in Seville have seen both teams score, with at least three goals in each. Those matches have averaged 4.2 goals per 90 minutes.

There’s every reason to expect this one to go the same way. There have been four or more goals in all of Barca’s last five league fixtures. Hansi Flick’s side netted at least three times in each of those.

Raphinha has been fit enough to start the last two following an injury. He assisted against Alaves and scored against Atleti, with Barca winning both matches 3-1.

As Betis are one of the more attack-minded teams in the division under Manuel Pellegrini, goals are virtually guaranteed here. You can back over 3.5 goals with an implied probability of 52.6%.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals @ -110

Betis frontman to find space

Barcelona have been defensively vulnerable all season. They’ve conceded 1.71 goals per game on their travels in La Liga. The Catalans have also let in three goals in each of their last two Champions League away matches.

They are vulnerable at the heart of their defence. Opposing strikers almost always find space in behind. Cucho could be the latest forward player to profit.

The Betis frontman has started all of his team’s league fixtures, scoring five goals. He averages 3.13 shots per 90 minutes. Only Antony averages more attempts for Los Verdiblancos.

The 26-year-old was on target in Betis’ most recent home game, a Europa League clash with Utrecht. He seems like a value anytime goalscorer bet with an implied probability of 33.3%.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction 2: Cucho Hernandez to score anytime @ +210

Hosts to fire before the break

Barcelona have frequently conceded early goals this season. That trend has continued this week. They conceded in the first minute against Alaves before falling behind against Atletico after 19 minutes.

Flick’s side came back to win both games, as they have done in several other matches this term. A huge 82% of the goals they’ve conceded in La Liga have come before the break. Barca have let in nine first-half goals in their seven away league fixtures to date.

The hosts are at an advantage, having only played a heavily rotated Copa del Rey fixture in midweek. That could give them a small edge over the visitors, who lost Dani Olmo to an injury against Atleti. He joins Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Ronald Araujo on the sidelines.

With a bit of fatigue potentially creeping in at Barca again, Betis may be worth backing to start brightly. They are given an implied probability of 50% of scoring at least one first-half goal.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction 3: 1st Half - Real Betis to score over 0.5 goals @ -102

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Real Betis: Cucho, Antony - Barcelona: Yamal, Ferran

After a tough spell in October, Barcelona have found domestic form in recent weeks. They’ve won all five league games since losing El Clasico to Real Madrid. The most significant was a 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

This is likely to be a very difficult game away to a Real Betis side that are riding high in fifth place. The Andalusians have only lost twice this season in La Liga. They take momentum into this match following an impressive 2-0 victory away to local rivals Sevilla last weekend.

Probable lineups for Real Betis vs Barcelona

Real Betis expected lineup: Valles, Gomez, Natan, Bartra, Ruibal, Roca, Altimira, Abde, Fornals, Antony, Cucho

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, Martin, Cubarsi, Kounde, De Jong, E. Garcia, Pedri, Raphinha, Ferran, Yamal