Raiders vs Broncos Predictions - Thursday Night Football Picks & Odds 11/6

Tonight on Thursday Night Football, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to end the Denver Broncos’ six-game winning streak. However, the Raiders have fallen by an average of 27.3 points per game in their three road losses. So, the Broncos come in as 8.5-point favorites.

Raiders vs Broncos Predictions

RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer @ +210

Bo Nix Over 215.5 Passing Yards @ -114

Broncos -8.5 @ -115

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best NFL betting promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best sports betting apps

Raiders vs Broncos Odds

Spread: Broncos -8.5 (-115)

Broncos -8.5 (-115) Moneyline: Raiders (+430), Broncos (-590)

Raiders (+430), Broncos (-590) Total: 42.5 (O -112, U -108)

Raiders vs Broncos Picks

Harvey’s Importance Growing by the Week - RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer (+210)

This season, rookie RB RJ Harvey has been heavily involved in the Broncos’ passing game. On Sunday, he caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. It marked a third straight game in which Harvey caught a touchdown pass.

Bo Nix is finding Harvey in red zone situations, and he’s certainly got a chance to make it a fourth straight game with a touchdown on Thursday Night. Harvey also picked up the first two rushing touchdowns of his career against the Cowboys in Week 9.

These anytime TD scorer odds are great for a guy who has scored in his last three games. The Raiders are also giving up 37.3 points per game over their last three road games. Bet on Harvey to score tonight at +210 odds.

Raiders vs Broncos Prediction 1: RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer @ +210

Big Night for Bo - Bo Nix Over 215.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix didn’t have his best game by any stretch of the imagination against the Texans. Nix completed less than half of his passes for just 173 yards, along with two touchdowns and an interception in an 18-15 win.

Nix has bounced back very well from poor outings this season. The last time he threw for under 200 yards, against the Jets, he followed it up with 279 yards and two TDs against the Giants. Las Vegas ranks 21st in the NFL, allowing 224 passing yards per game.

The 6.6 yards per passing attempt the Raiders have allowed this season also ranks in the middle of the pack. Las Vegas is surprisingly good against the run, so the Broncos should air it out quite a bit. Back Bo Nix to go over 215.5 passing yards (-114) here.

Raiders vs Broncos Prediction 2: Bo Nix Over 215.5 Passing Yards @ -114

Broncos Back in Form - Broncos -8.5 (-115)

Just a few weeks ago, the Raiders failed to score a single point against the Chiefs and lost by 31. Las Vegas has also lost 40-6 and 41-24 to the Colts and Commanders on the road this season, respectively.

The Broncos have played down to some of their opponents this season, but I expect the Raiders to have a lot of problems scoring points tonight. The Broncos allow the fewest opponent yards per play (4.5) and fourth-fewest points (18.4) in the NFL.

Vegas has averaged an abysmal 12.5 points per game on the road this season, and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has had a rough start to his NFL career. Take the Broncos -8.5 as the AFC West leaders should comfortably improve to 8-2.

Raiders vs Broncos Prediction 3: Broncos -8.5 @ -115

Raiders vs Broncos Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm ET

8:15pm ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204

1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204 Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

The Denver Broncos have picked up six straight wins, but have had some close calls in the last few weeks. Still, their defense is among the best in the league, and the Raiders have scored just six points in their last two road games combined.