Portsmouth vs Arsenal Predictions: Injury-hit Pompey to struggle

Pompey are in the midst of an injury crisis, and aim to avoid Championship relegation. Arsenal should easily defeat John Mousinho’s weakened side.

Best Predictions for Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Arsenal -2 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +170

Portsmouth Under 0.5 goals @ -118

Eberechi Eze Anytime goalscorer @ +140

Backing the Gunners to emerge victorious

Portsmouth have been struggling defensively so far this season. They’ve conceded 35 goals in 24 Championship games. They’ve had even more trouble with scoring, as they’ve averaged just 0.88 goals scored per game.

With Mousinho missing many of his senior attacking options, Portsmouth are unlikely to threaten the Arsenal backline. As a result, the Gunners’ only concern will be how many goals they will want to score.

Mikel Arteta’s men have scored nine goals in their last three Premier League games. With squad players keen to stake a claim, there is enough motivation within this Arsenal side to win. In fact, they are expected to win by at least three goals, and the betting markets indicate there’s only a 37.04% chance of this happening.

Arsenal have recorded 10.44 xG in their last five EPL games, at an average of 2.09 goals scored per game. Given this weekend’s weaker opposition, there is every chance of the Gunners scoring three or more.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Prediction 1: Arsenal -2 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +170

Value on a clean sheet

Arsenal have outperformed their xGA in their last five EPL games. They registered 6.30 xGA, but conceded only five goals. This is a sign of an in-form backline. Arsenal have conceded just 14 goals in 20 EPL matches.

It’s comfortably the Premier League’s best defensive record this season, with only them and City conceding fewer than 23 goals.

Given Pompey have scored just 21 goals in 24 games at Championship level, there’s little appetite to back them to score here. At a probability of 54.05% for Arsenal to keep a clean sheet, this is the value bet from our trio of Portsmouth vs Arsenal predictions.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Prediction 2: Portsmouth Under 0.5 goals @ -118

Eze to stake his claim after showdown talks with Arteta

Eberechi Eze has scored four goals in 14 EPL appearances for Arsenal this season. The 27-year-old has been on the bench in recent weeks, though. In fact, he hasn’t played a minute of Arsenal’s last four EPL games.

Eze’s absence from the side has been due to the upturn in fortunes for the Gunners’ captain, Martin Odegaard. The Dane has three goal contributions in his last three games and is starting to make Arsenal tick. Arteta has deemed that the balance of his side doesn’t work with Odegaard and Eze on the same side.

However, with Odegaard likely rested against Pompey, Eze will surely have a chance to shine here. Reports indicate that Eze and Arteta have held private discussions on his role in the team going forward. The betting markets suggest Eze has a 41.67% of scoring at Fratton Park any time.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Prediction 3: Eberechi Eze Anytime goalscorer @ +140

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Portsmouth 0-3 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction – Portsmouth: N/A – Arsenal: Eze, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Currently, Pompey sit fourth bottom, just one point and one place above the Championship relegation zone. Portsmouth’s cause hasn’t been aided by injuries sustained by a dozen first-team players in recent weeks and months.

Mousinho has been forced to use some of the club’s academy talent in recent games. They were dominated 5-0 at Bristol City in their last league game, with last week’s home game against Ipswich postponed following a frozen pitch.

Arsenal have a hectic schedule ahead. They host Liverpool in the league on Thursday night, followed by this FA Cup fixture on Sunday and their EFL Cup semi-final with Chelsea next Wednesday.

Arteta will aim to field a much-changed side to face a Pompey side that won’t be anywhere near full strength. The likes of Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli will hope to get a chance to impress. The pair have been forced to watch the Gunners’ progress from the bench lately. Finally, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 16 competitive meetings with Portsmouth.

Probable lineups for Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Portsmouth expected lineup: Schmid, Swanson, Devlin, Shaughnessy, Poole, Pack, Segecic, Dozzell, Chaplin, Blair, Kirk

Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, Lewis-Skelly, Timber, White, Saliba, Norgaard, Merino, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres