Patriots vs Buccaneers Predictions - NFL Picks & Odds Week 10

If the New England Patriots can grab a road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, it will mark their seventh straight victory. The Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites, but the Patriots (+120) have what it takes to pull off an upset.

Patriots vs Buccaneers Predictions

Drake Maye Over 247.5 Passing Yards @ -118

Over 48.5 Points @ -110

Patriots ML @ +120

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Patriots vs Buccaneers Odds

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (-110)

Buccaneers -2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Patriots (+120), Buccaneers (-145)

Patriots (+120), Buccaneers (-145) Total: O/U 48.5 (-110)

Patriots vs Buccaneers Picks

MVP Maye? - Drake Maye Over 247.5 Passing Yards (-118)

Drake Maye, the New England Patriots’ second-year QB, has been playing like an MVP candidate. Maye leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.1%), is fifth in passing yards (2,285), and is tied for third in passing touchdowns (17).

Maye completed 19 of 29 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception last Sunday against a Falcons’ defense that allows the lowest opponent passing yards per game in the league (158.1). Today, Maye’s O/U passing yards are at 247.5.

He’s gone over that total in four of his last five games, and it’s not like Tampa Bay’s secondary has been great this season. They rank 22nd in opponent passing yards per game and 15th in opponent passing yards per attempt. Maye could easily put up 250 passing yards today.

Bet on Drake Maye over 247.5 passing yards at -118 odds.

Patriots vs Buccaneers Prediction 1: Drake Maye Over 247.5 Passing Yards @ -118 with BetMGM

Expect Offensive Excellence - Over 48.5 Points (-110)

In three home games this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have scored 28 points per game and allowed 25.7 ppg. All three of those home games went over the total, and we likely see over 48.5 points here.

Since the start of Week 4, the Patriots have averaged 29.5 points per game, and they can definitely put up points against this Bucs’ defense. Tampa should also find some success on offense, as the Patriots give up the eighth-most yards per pass attempt in the NFL.

New England isn’t great at putting pressure on opposing QBs, which means Baker Mayfield will have time to make some plays. Each of New England’s last three games has gone over the total, and I’m taking over 48.5 points here, at -110 odds.

Patriots vs Buccaneers Prediction 2: Over 48.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Pats to Remain Perfect on Road - Patriots ML (+120)

While the Buccaneers could get key right tackle Luke Goedeke back in time for this one, WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and RB Bucky Irving still haven’t returned to practice. That weakens Tampa’s offense, as WR Emeka Egbuka will take on even more responsibility.

On the other hand, the Patriots have looked very solid offensively in recent weeks and are a perfect 4-0 on the road this season. In Week 5, New England handed the Buffalo Bills their only home loss of the season so far and their first regular season home loss since 2023.

The Patriots are a serious team with a QB who can become elite in the near future. They have every chance to come away with the win here and hand the Buccaneers a second loss in their last three games. Go with the Pats’ moneyline (+120).

Patriots vs Buccaneers Prediction 3: Patriots ML @ +120 with BetMGM

Patriots vs Buccaneers Start Time

Start Time: 1:00pm EST

1:00pm EST Location: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607 TV & Streaming: CBS, Fubo

The Buccaneers could be missing RB Bucky Irving and WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for today’s game against the red-hot New England Patriots. The Patriots have already beaten the Buffalo Bills on the road and won’t shy away from the challenge.