Palmeiras vs Botafogo Predictions and Betting Tips: All-Brazilian affair

Our soccer expert offers his Palmeiras vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s Club World Cup clash, at 12:00pm EDT (06/28).

Our betting expert foresees another Botafogo victory over their Brazilian opponents, Palmeiras - they’ve had their number in recent fixtures.

Best Picks for Palmeiras vs Botafogo

Botafogo to qualify @ +120 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ +150 with bet365

Both teams to score @ +105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim the bet365 promo offer to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

Palmeiras have a Botafogo problem

Palmeiras have faced Botafogo five times over the past year, and they haven’t managed to win a single game. They’re currently four points ahead of Paiva’s men in the table, but they’ve struggled in recent head-to-head encounters. It’s something that’ll give Estrela Solitária a big psychological advantage heading into this one.

This should be a tight one, however, as is usually the case. Six of their last seven meetings have ended either as a draw or with a one-goal win - nobody tends to get blown away. Given that a place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs, you’d expect a similar scenario here.

Botafogo also have a key weapon in Jefferson Savarino, who has contributed six goals and assists in nine games against Palmeiras. Two of them helped knock Alviverde out of the Copa Libertadores last year, and he hopes to do the same in Philadelphia.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Bet 1: Botafogo to qualify @ +120 with bet365

Recent games suggest goals

Their Serie A clash in March ended goalless, but that’s definitely the exception rather than the rule in this match-up. It was the first time it’d happened since 2010, and six of the eight prior to that ended with three or more goals scored. Both teams are capable of causing damage to the other.

Igor Jesus is the key striker for Botafogo, having scored twice in three Club World Cup games, but Estevao is on the other side. The talented teenager hopes to make a memorable exit in Palmeiras colours before he joins Chelsea. These are just two among many players who could shine on the intercontinental stage.

There’s a chance that it could be cagey in a knockout game like this, but their last such game ended with four goals. We may well see something similar at Lincoln Financial Field.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ +150 with bet365

Backing goals at both ends

Paiva’s side take pride in their sturdy defence, but even Seattle Sounders found a way through. That should encourage Ferreira and his ranks as they prepare to face their old rivals in Pennsylvania - Botafogo aren’t invincible.

Both teams have averaged over a goal a game in Serie A this season, and they have been doing the same in the Club World Cup. Additionally, four of their last six clashes have seen both teams score, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a similar outcome.

Together, these two Brazilian outfits have kept three clean sheets from six matches in the USA this summer, proving they’re not easy to beat. However, with familiar opponents meeting in Philly, there’s a chance things could open up.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Bet 3: Both teams to score @ +105 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Two teams from the same country will face off for the first time in this year’s edition of the Club World Cup. Long-time rivals Palmeiras and Botafogo meet in a Brazil vs Brazil clash - Sao Paulo against Rio de Janeiro. It’s also been nearly two years since the former beat the latter.

Verdao and Fogao both upset the odds this month - Palmeiras by topping their group and Botafogo by finishing second to Atletico Madrid. They’ll both head into this game full of confidence, happy to be up against a familiar Serie A opponent. Abel Ferreira’s side are the only one of the two yet to lose in the USA this year, but Renato Paiva’s side can boast a win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Probable lineups for Palmeiras vs Botafogo

Palmeiras expected lineup: Weverton, Giay, Gomez, Murilo, Anderson, Rios, Veiga, Piquerez, Estevao, Roque, Torres

Botafogo expected lineup: John, Vitinho, Jair, Barboza, Telles, Gregore, Allan, Marlon Freitas, Artur, Igor Jesus, Savarino