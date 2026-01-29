How the Champions League changes the Serie A title race betting landscape

Gli Azzurri’s disappointing European campaign came to an end. However, it might help them overthrow I Nerazzurri at the top of the table.

Serie A title race Odds Inter Milan -400 AC Milan +700 Napoli +1200 Juventus +2500

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Inter Milan’s lead and upcoming challenges

Inter Milan enter this weekend with a five-point advantage at the top of the Serie A table. City rivals, AC Milan, are second, followed by Roma, Napoli, and Juventus, though these three clubs are at a considerable deficit.

I Nerazzurri’s league form has been formidable, as they’ve won nine of their last 10 matches. However, Christian Chivu’s men have struggled in other competitions and had to settle for a play-off place in the Champions League. Consequently, they have to play two extra games in February, against either Bodø/Glimt or Benfica.

Last season, Inter struggled to maintain their form while competing in multiple tournaments simultaneously. With seven matches scheduled across three different competitions in February, there is a risk that this demanding schedule could impact their league lead.

Given these circumstances, the teams trailing Inter may see an opportunity to close the gap, particularly those with no remaining European commitments. Therefore, it's worth examining those who could start catching up to Internazionale over the next few weeks.

The chasing pack

We’ll examine Napoli first, given their status as the reigning champions. Antonio Conte’s second season has been difficult so far, and his side are currently trailing the leaders by nine points. They’ve only lost two of their last 11 Serie A games, but a defeat against Juventus in their last game proved to be a major setback.

Conte’s side has historically performed well in domestic leagues when not distracted by European football. However, the squad appears less dominant this year due to injuries and the improved form of their rivals. Nevertheless, with a favourable run-in ahead of them and no further continental distractions, I Partenopei could still mount a serious title defence.

Currently second in the league, AC Milan may benefit the most from how things have gone in Europe. Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been eliminated from all other cup competitions, so they can focus solely on Serie A. If Inter continue progressing in the UCL and Coppa Italia, AC could play at least 13 fewer games than them.

I Rossoneri are on a remarkable 21-game unbeaten run in the league, despite a high number of draws. The Derby della Madonnina is set for March 8th, two days before Inter could be in Round of 16 action. That fixture could prove to be crucial in the race for the Scudetto if Inter remain in Europe.

Lastly, we examine Juventus. La Vecchia Signora are on a decent run domestically but remain active in both the Coppa Italia and UCL. They have a busy schedule ahead, making it difficult to compete effectively on all fronts.

In Europe, they face upcoming matches against either Galatasaray or Club Brugge, which could further hinder their Serie A chances. Last season, all three Italian sides were knocked out in the UCL play-offs, and there’s no guarantee that it won’t happen again this season. However, even if it does, and Juve focus on Serie A, they may not have enough depth to mount a title challenge.