England beat the world champions in Madrid to top Group 3 and take the Nations League favorites' tag into the knockout phase.

2026/27 Nations League winner market Odds England +300 France +350 Spain +350 Germany +550

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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England: Can the Three Lions carry this form to the title?

Thomas Tuchel's side ended Spain's 43-game unbeaten run with a 3-2 win in Madrid on Matchday 6. Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White put England three goals clear before Elliot Anderson's dismissal let Spain back into the game.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty before Nico Williams doubled the hosts' lead. England managed to hold on, unlike in their World Cup semifinal against Argentina.

That result lifted England above Spain and France as the sportsbooks' leading choice to win the 2026/27 Nations League. Better still, the quarterfinal has been kind. Tuchel's men face Norway in a two-legged quarterfinal in March.

England beat the Norwegians 2-1 in Miami at the World Cup. Jude Bellingham scored twice to complete a comeback victory. The winner will face either Germany or Belgium in the semifinals. Securing hosting rights for the finals would also give them home advantage, potentially shortening their odds further.

The form backs it up. England has lost just two of its previous 16 games, friendlies included. Even in their opening Nations League defeat to Spain at Wembley, Tuchel's side demonstrated they could compete with the world champions.

The main concern is Kane, who is likely to miss the entire Norway tie through injury. However, England's all-time top goalscorer should be fit in June for the potential last two games. With a favorable path, strong recent form and hosting upside, England offer the best value among the leading contenders. They're worth backing at a 25% implied probability in the Nations League winner odds market.

They lead League A for expected goals (16.6) and have created more big chances (30) than any other nation in the competition. They also have the joint-highest number of shutouts (3) so far in the competition.

France: Can Zidane get the best out of this squad?

France topped their group by the finest of margins. Defeat to Italy on Matchday 5 has raised fresh doubts about whether new manager Zinedine Zidane can get the best out of this group of players.

Les Bleus have dominated possession, recording an average of 64%. Yet, they have created just 10.5 expected goals (xG), the eighth-best figure in the competition. They've also had 279 touches in the opposition penalty area. That's 44 more than second-placed Germany (235).

Kylian Mbappe missing a couple of games through injury explains part of that. The long-term absence of Desire Doue compounds Zidane's problems.

The defensive numbers are no more convincing. France has kept only two shutouts, despite only averaging one goal conceded per game. Among the eight quarterfinalists, only Portugal (+1.1) has a poorer xG difference.

The draw doesn't help either. France face Spain in March, who beat them 2-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals. That tough tie is the main reason their price in the outright market has drifted in recent weeks.

There is no doubting the talent in this squad, and Mbappe's availability could change the picture quickly. Still, plenty of possession without a cutting edge, a leaky backline and a brutal quarterfinal is a difficult combination to trust.

At a current implied probability of 22.22%, we'd rather look elsewhere in the Nations League winner odds market, at least for the time being.

Spain: Are the world champions worth backing at this price?

As with France, a tough draw is the main reason Spain is no longer the sportsbooks' favorite. La Roja meet Les Bleus in March. The second leg will also be staged in France, which could be crucial depending on the outcome of the first leg. That's a hefty obstacle before a semifinal even comes into view.

Their record remains astonishing. Spain went 43 games without defeat, including friendlies, before losing to England in Madrid. Yet, they came very close to losing earlier in the campaign. In their 3-2 victory at Wembley on Matchday 1, Kane missed a penalty while England were leading 2-1, a costly error that ultimately proved decisive.

The defensive numbers are the real worry, at least on paper. Spain won the World Cup by keeping seven shutouts and conceding just one goal. They have kept only one shutout and conceded eight times in this Nations League. That is a sizable drop from the standard that took them to the world title.

Nevertheless, La Roja has the best xG conceded record (6.9) in League A. They are also second only to England for goals scored per game (2.7). On paper, they are still the best team in the competition, and nobody would be surprised to see them lift the trophy.

However, considering the difficult draw, their defensive decline and the recent defeat to England, the current odds offer little value. It may be wiser to wait and monitor Spain's progress, at least until after the first leg.

Germany: Are they the most intriguing outsiders?

Germany is coming on strong in the Nations League outright market. They boast the best defensive record in the competition, with only three goals conceded. Their 1-0 home defeat to Greece was undeserved. The Greeks scored with their only shot on target, while Germany peppered the Greek goal with 16 attempts.

Jurgen Klopp is starting to mold a national team in his style. The most encouraging statement of intent was the Germans' 5-0 win over the Netherlands. Germany has lost just two of its previous 19 games in all competitions.

They also top the pile in League A for average possession in the Nations League (67%) and rank fourth for xG (12.9) and for big chances missed (15) across six games. That wastefulness is the one clear area for improvement. Crucially, it suggests their results could be even better.

Their knockout pathway is encouraging too. A quarterfinal against Belgium is a very favorable tie, and the winner of England against Norway awaits in the semifinal.

Germany doesn't yet look as strong as the Three Lions but, with a few months to work, this young side can only improve under Klopp. The best defense in the competition, a top-class manager, and a kind draw make them a tempting price outright or even each-way. Of the four sides, Germany would be our preferred pick alongside England, particularly given their implied probability of 15.39% in the Nations League winner odds market.