Crisis in Turin: How to bet on Juventus after a poor run

Luciano Spalletti was hired in October 2025 to stabilize Juventus. Four months later, he oversees the club’s worst run of results in nearly 15 years.

Juventus Betting Markets Odds Serie A top four finish +140 Roma to win vs Juventus +160 Galatasaray to win or draw 2nd leg (to eliminate Juve from UCL) +150

Odds courtesy of bet365.

Old Lady in crisis

Juventus are currently experiencing a profound structural collapse rather than a series of isolated poor performances. This decline began in January with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against struggling Lecce.

Throughout that month, Juventus managed only four victories in seven matches across all competitions. Although a 4-1 win over Parma in early February provided temporary hope, that result remains their only victory in their last six fixtures.

Juve are now winless in five competitive matches. Following their elimination from the Coppa Italia by Atalanta, they recorded a 2-2 home draw against Lazio. This was followed by the Derby d’Italia, where Inter Milan secured a 3-2 victory in a high-scoring match that initiated Juventus’ current three-game losing streak.

The most significant defeat occurred in Istanbul last week, where they were beaten 5-2 by Galatasaray in the Champions League play-off first leg. Another critical loss followed on Sunday.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como secured a 2-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium. This result ended Juventus’ unbeaten home record this season and allowed Como to complete their first league double over the Bianconeri since 1952.

The underlying stats are dismal. Juventus produced an xG of just 0.82 from 11 shots against Como. Meanwhile, the visitors, without suspended star Nico Paz, recorded 1.40 xG from the same number of attempts.

The defensive crisis is a primary cause of this collapse. Pierre Kalulu’s controversial red card against Inter ruled him out. Gleison Bremer and Emil Holm remain sidelined. After conceding 15 goals in their last five matches, Spalletti is reportedly considering a tactical change.

Michele di Gregorio faces grave scrutiny. The goalkeeper was at fault for Inter’s opening goal and Como’s first strike. The Italian shot-stopper was fortunate not to concede more against the latter.

Offensively, the team is missing the injured Dušan Vlahović and Arkadiusz Milik. The scoring responsibilities have shifted to the young Kenan Yıldız and newcomer Loïs Openda, though neither appears ready to lead the attack consistently.

This is now the worst Juventus side in over a decade, and the third-worst in two decades. They currently sit fifth in Serie A, four points behind Roma with a third of the season remaining. Their Champions League hopes are slim following the 5-2 first-leg defeat.

The stakes extend beyond this season. Given the national team's failure to qualify automatically for the World Cup, a fifth-place finish may result in no Champions League football next season.

Testing week ahead for the Bianconeri

Following the defeat in Istanbul, Spalletti noted that a change in results is necessary, though improvements may take time. Juventus now face two critical games. The Champions League second leg at home against Galatasaray on Wednesday, followed by a trip to Roma on Sunday.

With key defenders and forwards unavailable and Di Gregorio struggling for form, the situation is urgent. The macro bet looks beyond this week. Italy’s coefficient means fifth place likely won’t secure Champions League football next season.

A top-four finish may be ambitious given their current form. Their upcoming schedule includes difficult away matches against Atalanta and AC Milan. However, eight of their next 12 Serie A opponents currently sit in the bottom half of the table. Despite the evidence, the market still prices Juventus as favourites for the top four.

The Champions League outlook is particularly difficult. Juventus trail 5-2 from the first leg in Istanbul. They now need to win by three goals without reply at the Allianz Stadium just to force extra time. They have netted three or more goals only four times across their last 15 competitive games.

Galatasaray remain a significant threat despite a recent 2-0 loss to Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig. If the Turkish side score once, Juventus would require five goals to progress, making a successful comeback appear unlikely. Therefore, backing the Turks to avoid defeat and knock Juventus out of Europe is the value play.

Sunday's match at the Stadio Olimpico presents another major test. Juventus have won only once in their last six away competitive games and have lost three consecutive matches on the road. Conversely, Roma are unbeaten in their last four home games and have secured back-to-back league wins,

While matches between these two sides are usually competitive, Juventus’ current defensive and offensive struggles place them at a disadvantage. The Giallorossi, currently pursuing a top-four finish, will likely aim to exploit Juventus' poor form.

Given the visitors' inability to prevent goals, the outlook favours the home side.