Celta Vigo face Villarreal and Barcelona in a brutal La Liga run, but their defensive record suggests the goal lines may be set too high.

2026/27 Celta Vigo La Liga markets Odds Under 2.5 goals (Celta Vigo vs Villarreal) -104 Under 3.5 goals (Barcelona vs Celta Vigo) +138

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Why are Celta Vigo's games so low-scoring?

Celta Vigo's most recent La Liga match ended in a 2-1 defeat away to Real Madrid. Going into that game, the market expected plenty of goals, with the Asian goal line set at 3.25. The final scoreline still fell short of it, even against one of the most potent attacks in Europe.

That result is part of a clear pattern. Celta's games have been the lowest-scoring in La Liga this season, averaging just 1.77 total goals per match.

The reason is a disciplined defensive approach. Os Celestes have conceded only 12 goals in 13 league matches. They have been resilient even when the opposition has the quality to cause problems.

The trends are just as clear on the traditional goal lines. Celta Vigo are the joint-least profitable team in La Liga to bet on to cover the 2.5 goal line. Less than two-fifths (38%) of their games have featured three or more goals.

The picture is even more extreme when it comes to the 3.5 goal line. Less than a tenth (8%) of their La Liga matches have had four or more goals. This makes them the joint-least profitable side in the division for that market also.

Now comes their toughest defensive test of the 2026-27 campaign. Villarreal visit on Sunday, November 29, before Celta travel to face Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, December 5.

Goal lines for both games are already set high because of the opposition's attacking quality. Barcelona have scored 51 goals in 13 games, while Villarreal have found the net 19 times in 13 games. However, given Celta's defensive structure, the value in their upcoming games could lie firmly in the Unders markets.

What do the underlying numbers say about Celta's defense?

A low goals-against tally can sometimes flatter a team, so it is worth checking whether the data backs it up. In Celta's case, it does.

Their 17.1 xGA (expected goals against) ranks as the ninth-best in La Liga. That is far from the top of the table, but it confirms that the 12 goals conceded are not the result of luck or a goalkeeper.

Rather, it is a genuine reflection of the chances Celta allow. An average of 1.32 xGA per match shows a side that have the potential to frustrate even the strongest opponents they will face domestically.

A closer look at their defensive metrics shows the same stability. Celta have faced 179 shots in 13 La Liga games, with 56 of them on target. That works out at an average of 13.77 shots and just 4.31 shots on target per 90 minutes.

For a team sitting in the bottom half of the table, those are modest figures. They suggest Celta limit both the volume and the quality of what opponents create.

This matters because the market tends to price these fixtures on reputation. Villarreal and Barcelona are strong attacking sides, and goal lines reflect that. Still, Celta's defensive solidity has been consistent, giving them a genuine chance of defying inflated goal expectations against the league's strongest sides.

Where is the betting value against Villarreal and Barcelona?

The goal lines are the primary market affected. Sportsbooks have set the totals for both fixtures on the strength of the opponents' attacking reputations rather than Celta's defensive stability.

Against Villarreal, the total is set at 2.75 goals, while it is 4.25 against Barcelona. Both are high for a team whose matches have averaged 1.77 goals and whose games have rarely exceeded even the lower thresholds. The market already favors the Under, but that is not where we see the best value.

Instead, the traditional markets present the more valuable opportunity. The prices on Under 2.5 and Under 3.5 are inflated because the market is anchored on the opposition. Given that only 38% of Celta's games have gone over 2.5 and just 8% have gone over 3.5, those thresholds look generous.

Celta do not need to shut Villarreal or Barcelona out. They simply need to keep doing what they have done all season: limit shots, restrict the quality of chances and stay organized. If they sustain that setup, they should stay below these totals in both contests, regardless of the result.