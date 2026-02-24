Arsenal’s North London derby demolition creates three value bets

Mikel Arteta’s men are strong contenders for the Premier League title. Meanwhile, the Lilywhites are dangerously close to the bottom three.

Arsenal run riot in North London derby

Throwing away a 2-0 lead over Wolverhampton Wanderers had Arsenal fans worrying about their Premier League title chances. Dropped points in a draw with Brentford further narrowed their advantage at the top. They needed a strong response in the North London derby.

Arsenal dished out a resounding defeat, with Mikel Arteta’s men putting Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in their own backyard. It ended 4-1, with Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres grabbing a brace each. The result took them five points clear of Manchester City and handed them bragging rights once again.

As for Spurs, they find themselves just four points above the drop zone in the league table. Defeat to the Gunners was the first time Igor Tudor didn’t win his first game in charge when taking over mid-season. They desperately needed a new manager bounce, but that will have to wait.

The Lilywhites continue to underperform domestically, and fans are justifiably worried. The heavy defeat at the hands of their fiercest rivals adds to a disastrous season, and there could be more to come. The fallout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be far-reaching.

Gunners’ joy and Spurs’ misery – which to back

The draw against Wolves gave City a way back into this year’s title race. It also saw the odds shift on Arsenal’s chances of finishing the job. Their statement win over Tottenham, however, showed their character and resilience.

Arteta was desperate to see his side respond in the NLD, and they passed the test with flying colours. Sitting five points clear with 10 games to play, Arsenal remain firmly in control of the title race. We’re backing them to go all the way and edge the Cityzens at the finish.

At the other end of the table, Spurs seem to be at serious risk of relegation. There’s only one place left in the relegation battle, with Wolves and Burnley practically down. However, West Ham United are in decent form and will fancy their chances of staying up.

Over the last 10 games, no team has picked up fewer points than Spurs, and they’ve lost five of the last seven. That’s the kind of form that typically leads to relegation, and they need to be incredibly careful. We do think, however, that Tudor can get enough out of them eventually — but they’ll need a serious upturn in fortunes.

Meanwhile, one big individual winner from the North London clash was Arsenal striker, Gyokeres. The 27-year-old has faced criticism in his debut season for the Gunners, but a lot of it seems unjustified. His brace over the weekend saw him hit double figures in the Premier League and 15 in all competitions.

With eight goals in his last 12, the Swede seems to be finding form at the right time. He’s shown skill in holding up the ball and involving teammates, contributing a few assists as well. We think he’s worth backing as both a goalscorer and a creator as we enter into the business end of the season.