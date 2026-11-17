TL;DR - Active Onyx Odds Promo Code For New Users For November New Onyx Odds Promo Code is GOAL, the bonus offer is spend $10, get $100 in bonus picks for November 2026

The Onyx Odds promo code GOAL is for new players, looking to get 100 bonus picks after spending $10.

is for new players, looking to get 100 bonus picks after spending $10. Available in: AK, AZ, AR, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, KS, KY, MA, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WI, WY

This offer is for players 18+ only, residing in an eligible state. Full T&C's Apply. Please Play Responsibly.

New users can use Onyx Odds promo code GOAL to get 100 Bonus Picks after spending $10 on sports picks and prediction markets.

What Is The Onyx Promo Code For November 2026?

Looking for a strong start? The Onyx Odds welcome offer gives eligible new users 100 Bonus Picks after a qualifying $10 spend. Enter promo code GOAL when you register, make the required purchase, and your bonus lineup is ready to go.

Getting set up is simple. Enter GOAL at sign-up, complete the $10 qualifying purchase, and 100 Bonus Picks land in your account, subject to the promotion terms shown. From there, you can explore sports, culture, crypto, and event markets, all built for your phone.

Onyx Odds promo code details GOAL Onyx Odds US bonus offer Spend $10, get 100 Bonus Picks Instantly! Eligible states AK, AZ, AR, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, KS, KY, MA, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WI, WY Terms and conditions New customers only; 18+; one account per person; offer terms may change

New to Onyx Odds? Enter promo code GOAL when you sign up, make a qualifying $10 purchase, and 100 Bonus Picks land in your account right away. This offer is only for first-time users, so current account holders won't qualify.

This isn't a second-chance deal that only pays out if your first pick loses. Win or lose, you get the full 100 Bonus Picks once your $10 purchase goes through, subject to the promo terms shown when you sign up. Everything runs on Onyx Coins and Onyx Cash, not real-money wagers.

Onyx Odds is a sweepstakes-style social sportsbook, and it's open to players 18 and older in most states. Its official Sweepstakes Rules exclude Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia. Check that your state is eligible before you sign up.

What are the 100 Bonus Picks with Onyx Odds?

The 100 bonus picks that new users who sign up using promo code GOAL at Onyx Odds represent $100 worth of Onyx Cash play. These are credited as four $25 Onyx Cash tokens, rather than as 100 individual picks. Each one needs to be played on a pick with odds of -500 or longer, but with only a 1x playthrough, they're easy to convert into Onxy Cash that can be used to redeem prizes.

How to Claim the Onyx Odds Promo Code in November 2026

Visit Onyx Odds through the sign-up route provided on this page. On the initial “Login to Onyx” screen, select “I don’t have an account. Sign up now.” at the bottom of the page. Choose Google, Apple, or email sign-up. If using email, enter your address, create a password, and choose a username that matches your identity records. Accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, then scroll to the “Sign up code” field at the bottom of the form. Enter GOAL in the Sign up code field before clicking “Next.” Do not advance until the code is entered correctly. Select “Next” and complete any remaining account and eligibility prompts. Complete the qualifying $10 spend after registration. Eligible new users can then receive 100 Bonus Picks instantly, subject to the promotion terms displayed at sign-up.

Onyx’s Sweepstakes Rules require users to be at least 18 years old and located in an eligible jurisdiction. State availability can change, so confirm that Onyx accepts users in your location before registering.

What Is Onyx Odds?

Onyx Odds is a sports and events platform that blends social sweepstakes play with prediction-style markets. You can make picks on NFL Sundays, playoff series, Oscar night, and other trending events. Think you already know how it ends? Onyx Odds lets you make the call.

Don't confuse it with a traditional sportsbook. Onyx Odds says its main service isn't real-money gambling. You play with virtual currency instead. Some sweepstakes promotions may run under their own rules, so it's smart to read the terms before you use your Onyx Odds promo code.

Getting started is quick. Browse the live markets, pick the outcome you're backing, and lock it in. Onyx Odds also offers parlays, daily boosts, in-app live game tracking, and shareable slips for bragging rights.

How Does Onyx Odds Work?

Onyx Odds blends the layout of a modern sports-pick app with social sweepstakes mechanics, alongside a separate pathway for event trading. Users can browse sports, entertainment, and financial prediction markets across the web platform or mobile app, select an outcome, and lock in their slip.

The platform operates on a dual-currency model:

Onyx Coins (Gold Coins): Used for standard, free-to-play entertainment. These coins are strictly for personal recreation and leaderboard bragging rights: they have no monetary value, cannot be transferred, and cannot be redeemed for cash or prizes.

Used for standard, free-to-play entertainment. These coins are strictly for personal recreation and leaderboard bragging rights: they have no monetary value, cannot be transferred, and cannot be redeemed for cash or prizes. Onyx Cash (Sweeps Coins): Powers the promotional sweepstakes side of the platform. Onyx Cash cannot be purchased directly; it is awarded as a complimentary bonus with select Onyx Coin packages or obtained for free via an alternative mail-in method of entry.

To request a prize redemption, your Onyx Cash must meet specific playthrough requirements. You must play it through at least once in an eligible sweepstakes market at odds of -500 or longer (meaning picks at -200, +100, or +250 qualify, but heavy favorites at -600 or -700 do not). Additionally, Onyx Coins remain valid for 30 days from your last login, so maintaining regular account activity ensures your balance remains active.

Prediction-Style Markets

Onyx isn't only about the scoreboard. It has prediction-style markets on sports, crypto, entertainment, and culture. The Onyx site features NBA championship futures, Bitcoin price targets, and Oscar predictions. Think Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs to a title, or Bitcoin breaks $100K? Onyx lets you make that call.

Onyx's terms also describe a separate sports-event trading option. Onyx Predictions LLC is listed as a guaranteed introducing broker registered with the NFA. NinjaTrader Clearing LLC provides the trading service. You'll need a separate NinjaTrader account to use this feature, so it isn't part of the standard Onyx Odds experience.

Trading event contracts involves real financial risk. Onyx warns that you can lose what it costs to enter a trade, including fees. Trading is completely separate from the standard virtual-coin games, so know which one you're playing before you jump in.

Sportsbook-Style Features

If you've used a sportsbook, Onyx Odds will feel familiar. You'll see odds, markets, prediction slips, parlays, live streaming, daily boosts, and sharing tools. Want to pair Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on a Sunday parlay? Build it, track the game live in the app, and share your winning slip.

How to Place a Pick on Onyx Odds

Onyx Odds lets you make sportsbook-style picks across sports and other event markets. Standard play uses Virtual Coins, which are just for entertainment. Eligible Onyx Cash play can count toward prize redemption requests, under separate official rules. Here's how to go from signing up to a finished slip:

Sign in to your Onyx Odds account on the website or mobile app, with location services turned on. Choose a league or market, like NFL Sundays, MLB playoff games, or NBA futures. Check the outcomes, odds, rules, and which currency is shown. Tap an outcome, like Aaron Judge to homer or the Celtics to cover, to add it to your prediction slip. Enter how many Onyx Coins or how much Onyx Cash you want to play. Double-check your pick and amount before you submit. Confirm your pick and follow the action until Onyx settles the market. Onyx Cash redemption rules apply separately.

What Are The Terms & Conditions For Onyx Odds Promo Code?

The Onyx Odds promo code GOAL is for eligible new customers. Enter it during registration, before you click "Next." Then complete the qualifying $10 spend to get 100 Bonus Picks, based on the offer shown when you sign up.

A few things to know before you sign up:

Age and location: You must be 18 or older and located in an eligible US state. Onyx also requires location services on your device.

You must be and located in an eligible US state. Onyx also requires location services on your device. One account per person: Opening more than one account can get all of them suspended. It can also void your prizes, Virtual Coins balances, and promo benefits.

Opening more than one account can get all of them suspended. It can also void your prizes, Virtual Coins balances, and promo benefits. Sign-up code: Enter GOAL in the "Sign up code" field before you finish registering. Existing users won't qualify for this new-user offer.

Enter in the "Sign up code" field before you finish registering. Existing users won't qualify for this new-user offer. Current offer: Spend $10, get 100 Bonus Picks. Check the offer screen for deadlines, usage limits, or any other promo-specific rules.

Spend $10, get 100 Bonus Picks. Check the offer screen for deadlines, usage limits, or any other promo-specific rules. Redemption rules: You must play Onyx Coins in an eligible game at odds of -500 or longer before you can redeem it. Onyx may ask for a photo ID, proof of address, or other verification.

Terms and Conditions Details Eligibility New customers only; 18+ in eligible US jurisdictions Promo code GOAL Welcome offer Spend $10, get 100 Bonus Picks Instantly! Minimum qualifying spend $10 Platform type Social-sweepstakes entertainment platform with separate event-trading features Operator platforms/apps Website, iOS, and Android Account limit One account per person Prize-redemption requirement Eligible Onyx Cash must be played in a qualifying game before redemption consideration Expert analysis by Cody Stelluto

Onyx Odds App vs Sportsbooks Made Simple

At first glance, Onyx Odds looks a lot like a sportsbook. You'll see markets, odds, pick slips, parlays, and live game content. The difference is that Onyx Odds runs on virtual-currency play and sweepstakes promotions. It isn't built around real-money wagering.

Onyx Odds also covers a lot more than the box score. Its homepage features prediction-style markets on NBA futures, Bitcoin prices, and cultural events like the Oscars. If you have opinions on more than who covers the spread on Sunday, that wider menu gives you plenty to work with.

Trading and Regulation

Onyx also describes a separate event-trading feature through Onyx Predictions LLC and NinjaTrader Clearing LLC. To use it, you need a separate NinjaTrader account and must accept the required disclosures. You should also understand that you can lose your entry cost, including fees. It's a completely different experience from standard Onyx Odds play.

Features and User Experience

The Onyx Odds app makes it easy to find markets. Browse a category, tap a market, add your pick to the slip, choose your Coin balance, and submit. Parlays, daily boosts, live streaming, and shareable slips make it feel more like game day than scrolling through a spreadsheet.

The layout is familiar enough for newcomers who have used a sports-pick app before. Experienced users get plenty of range, too. You can go from a Chiefs vs. Bills matchup to an NBA title future to a Bitcoin price question without switching apps.

Variety is where Onyx Odds really stands out. You aren't limited to a point spread or moneyline. You can weigh bigger questions, like whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder repeat or whether Bitcoin hits a certain price. Being right still doesn't guarantee a profit or a prize, though.

How to Make Picks and Trades on Onyx Odds?

Before you tap anything, decide which Onyx experience you're using: the standard Onyx Odds platform or the separate event-trading service. They use different accounts and currencies, and they carry different risks. Knowing which one you're in saves you some surprises later.

Using the Event-Trading Feature

To trade event contracts, first open the required NinjaTrader account and complete any checks and disclosures. Before you place a trade, review the contract's cost, fees, settlement terms, and the most you could lose. Treat it like a real financial decision, because it is one.

Is Onyx Odds Legal and Legit in 2026?

Yes, Onyx Odds is a legitimate platform for eligible users, but it isn't a traditional real-money sportsbook. Onyx Games LLC runs its virtual-currency games and promotions under published Terms of Use and Sweepstakes Rules. That structure is what lets Onyx Odds operate in most US states.

You must be 18 or older and located in an eligible state. Sixteen states, including California, New York, and Michigan, are excluded. Availability can change, so confirm your access during registration and check the current rules before you use your Onyx Odds promo code.

Is Onyx Odds a Prediction Market?

Sort of. Onyx Odds has prediction-style markets across sports, culture, and crypto. You can weigh in on questions like NBA futures, Bitcoin price targets, and awards-season results. If it's trending and has an outcome, there's a good chance Onyx has a market for it.

The core platform runs on Onyx Coins, and qualifying Onyx Cash play follows separate sweepstakes rules. That puts Onyx Odds somewhere between a traditional sportsbook and a financial exchange. It borrows the sportsbook layout and the prediction-market range, without the real-money wagering of either.

As covered above, Onyx also describes a separate event-trading route through Onyx Predictions LLC and NinjaTrader Clearing LLC. It needs its own account and carries real financial risk. Read every trading disclosure before you take part.

Best Onyx Odds Feature for Readers

The best thing about Onyx Odds is how many markets it offers. It goes well beyond the major US leagues, with sports, international events, futures, and entertainment predictions all on one menu. That's a good fit for fans who follow more than one sport.

That range matters because most pick apps give you the same NFL, NBA, and MLB board. With Onyx Odds, you can stick with what you know best, then look at new markets when your favorite league goes quiet.

Sports Markets Beyond the Basics

Onyx Odds covers the major sports US fans expect, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, college football, and college basketball. You can back Patrick Mahomes on a Sunday, Shohei Ohtani in October, or Connor McDavid on a Tuesday night.

Coverage also includes soccer, ATP and WTA tennis, UFC, and boxing. International baseball like KBO and NPB is on the board, and niche sports like golf, table tennis, and esports show up too. Futures on championship winners round it out, so there's still action in the offseason.

Culture and Special-Event Markets

Onyx Odds also has culture and crypto markets, like awards-show predictions and Bitcoin price targets. That means one app covers Sunday football, a championship future, and who takes Best Picture.

Onyx Odds Mobile App Reviewed

The Onyx Odds app is built for your phone. Navigation is fast, the market board is clean, and you won't fight a desktop-style site to find your game. You can check the odds, build a parlay, and track your slip in a few taps.

Live picks keep going all game long. The Live tab stays open after kickoff, so you can call the next drive, set, or goal as it happens. Every leg settles in real time under My Picks, so you'll always know if your Josh Allen parlay is still alive.

New users can enter GOAL in the "Sign up code" field before tapping "Next." Then complete the qualifying $10 spend to unlock 100 Bonus Picks. That's an easy way to start building slips once you're signed up.

The Onyx Odds app is available on iOS and Android under the name Onyx – Sports Picks. iPhone users rate it 4.8 out of 5 from about 15,000 App Store ratings. On Google Play, it has 5,000+ downloads, but no star rating is shown yet.

Onyx Odds App Ratings iOS App Store User rating 4.8/5 Rating volume 15K ratings

What Sports Are on Onyx Odds?

Onyx Odds covers major US leagues, international competitions, and selected futures markets.

The most recognizable sports available on Onyx Odds include:

NFL and college football

NBA and college basketball

MLB

NHL

Soccer, including major domestic and international competitions

Tennis

Other available markets can include golf, MMA, boxing, NASCAR, Formula 1, WNBA, esports, table tennis, CFL, international basketball, international hockey, KBO, and NPB baseball.

Before submitting a pick, review the displayed odds, market rules, and settlement terms. Onyx says odds, limits, and available markets can change, while submitted picks cannot be canceled.

Can I Make Parlays With Onyx Odds?

Yes, Onyx Odds offers parlays. You can combine two or more eligible selections into one prediction slip, which increases the potential return when every selection wins. Onyx describes this feature as a way to stack picks and multiply the displayed odds.

Same Game Parlays and Same Game Parlay X markets may be available for eligible events. Check the event page for supported selections, odds, and current rules.

Are Player Props on Onyx Odds?

Yes, Onyx Odds offers player props for select sports and events. These markets focus on individual performance, such as points, yards, goals, shots, or other recorded statistics.

Team props may also be available, covering outcomes such as team totals, scores, or other event-specific results. Market availability, odds, and limits can change, so review each pick before submitting.

What Else Is on Onyx Odds?

Onyx Odds also features prediction-style markets outside sports. Users can review a market, select an outcome, and submit a pick using the available balance.

Examples of non-sports market categories may include:

Entertainment and pop culture

Crypto price targets

Financial and business outcomes

Technology and trending events

Available markets change regularly. Review the question, rules, odds, and settlement terms before making a selection.

What Are The Most Used Onyx Odds Payment Methods?

Onyx Odds users can purchase Virtual Coins in US dollars. The minimum purchase is $10, which qualifies eligible new users for the GOAL offer. Payment methods must match the account holder’s name, and purchases are usually credited instantly.

Purchase Method Fees Minimum Purchase Processing Time Visa Check at checkout $10 Usually instant Mastercard Check at checkout $10 Usually instant Debit card Check at checkout $10 Usually instant Apple Pay Check at checkout $10 Usually instant Online banking Check at checkout $10 Usually instant

Check the Onyx checkout for current payment methods, fees, and limits.

Onyx Odds Prize Redemptions

Onyx uses prize redemptions rather than standard sportsbook withdrawals. The minimum redemption is $20, and Onyx Cash must be played in an eligible game at odds of -500 or longer before a request.

Prize Redemption Method Fees Minimum Redemption Processing Time Debit Card Typically None $20 Up to 30 days Online Banking Typically None $20 Up to 30 days

Onyx may require account verification before approving a redemption. Onyx may also charge processing fees and limit requests to one every five days, up to $1,000 weekly and $5,000 monthly.

How to Verify Your Onyx Odds Account For New Users?

Onyx Odds may verify your identity when you create an account, make a purchase, or request a prize redemption. The quickest path is often entering a valid mobile number that is already connected to your identity and personal records.

Log in, open the account or verification area, and enter a mobile number registered in your own name. Enter the one-time code sent by text to confirm control of the phone number. Make sure your legal name, date of birth, address, and phone number match your official records. Allow location services if prompted. Onyx may use third-party providers to conduct identity and location checks, and its Terms require users to enable location services to access the platform. If your identity is automatically confirmed through the phone-number check, you can continue using your account. If requested, provide matching identification, proof of address, facial verification, or other documents. Mismatched details can delay approval. Contact Onyx support if verification does not complete. Do not create a second account, as Onyx allows only one account per person and may suspend duplicate accounts.

Our Expert’s View on Onyx Odds — Cody Stelluto

Onyx Odds stands out because it gives sports fans more than a standard game-by-game picks menu. The platform combines major sports, global events, futures, and cultural markets in a fast-moving mobile experience.

My view is simple: Onyx works best for users who like variety. You can check NFL or NBA markets, build a parlay, and then explore a wider prediction question without leaving the same platform.

A Market Menu That Stays Interesting

The breadth of markets is my favorite part of the Onyx Odds experience. The site goes beyond the usual NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and soccer events that most sports-pick users expect. That depth keeps the platform interesting beyond major NFL and NBA slates.

Futures are another major positive. They allow users to follow longer stories, such as championship races and season outcomes, rather than limiting every pick to one day’s schedule. Onyx currently features an NBA Finals future on its homepage.

Sports and Culture in One Place

Onyx Odds does not limit its prediction-style markets to sports. The homepage also features categories connected to culture, crypto, and trending events, which adds variety to the platform’s market hub.

I like that users can switch between a game-related pick and a broader outcome market. It gives users more reasons to research an event, watch the news, and follow subjects they already discuss with friends.

Still, every market requires attention. Read the question, displayed odds, rules, and settlement details before submitting a pick. Onyx can update market availability, odds, and limits without advance notice.

A Familiar, Mobile-First Experience

Onyx makes its broad market selection approachable through a familiar prediction-slip layout. Users can choose a market, add a selection, enter a stake, and submit an individual pick or eligible parlay.

The navigation is another positive. The homepage separates live markets, trending predictions, parlays, streaming, boosts, and shared slips, so users can quickly find the part of the experience they want.

Onyx also promotes live streaming inside the app. Watching an event while following live markets can make the platform feel more interactive, especially for users who already enjoy keeping track of games in real time.

The platform also supports shared prediction slips, which can add a social element. Users can discuss selections, compare their calls, and follow what is trending in the Onyx community.

Clear Rules for Every Pick

A strong sports-pick experience needs clear settlement rules. Onyx publishes detailed rules covering general picks, parlays, Same Game Parlays, player props, postponed events, and sport-specific outcomes.

For example, Onyx states that payouts use the odds available at the time a pick is submitted. It also explains how postponed events, pushes, no-action selections, and parlay recalculations can affect a final result.

This level of detail is useful because it lets users understand what happens when a game is delayed, a player does not participate, or an event ends in a tie. Checking the rules beforehand avoids confusion later.

One important reminder: submitted picks cannot be canceled. Onyx may offer Cash Out on selected picks, but availability is not guaranteed and can be removed at any time.

Where Onyx Fits Best

I see Onyx Odds as a good fit for readers who value choice, fast navigation, and markets beyond the usual major-league slate. Its mix of sports, futures, culture, and crypto topics gives the platform a distinct identity.

It also works for users who enjoy researching an event before making a call. The best approach is to focus on sports and topics you follow closely, rather than making selections simply because a market is available.

Remember that the core platform uses Onyx Coins for entertainment purposes. Onyx Cash, where offered, has separate rules and must meet applicable requirements before any prize-redemption request.

Keep sports picks separate from the event-trading option, which requires a NinjaTrader account and carries financial risk.

Onyx Odds Taxes, Rules & Regulations

Onyx Odds isn't a typical sportsbook, so the fine print works a little differently. Standard play runs on Virtual Coins, which are just for fun. Onyx Cash and prize redemptions fall under separate Sweepstakes Rules. Rules and promos can change quickly, so check the current terms before you play.

Taxes

Winning is fun, but taxes are your responsibility. Onyx can ask for your Social Security number and may withhold part of a prize for taxes. Keep records of your purchases, redemptions, and any tax forms you receive. If you have questions, a tax professional can help.

Identity and Location Checks

You must be 18 or older, and the name on your account has to match your payment method. Onyx may ask for a photo ID, proof of address, a facial scan, SSN validation, or proof of where your money comes from. Location services must stay on, too.

Onyx's Sweepstakes Rules exclude residents of Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia. Onyx also left Illinois in 2026, and the state list keeps changing, so confirm your eligibility when you sign up.

Sweepstakes Play vs. Event Trading

You can't buy Onyx Cash. You get it as a bonus with marked Onyx Coin packs or for free by mail-in request. Before you can redeem it, you have to play it at odds of -500 or longer. Event trading through Onyx Predictions and NinjaTrader is separate and carries real financial risk.

How To Connect With Onyx Odds US?

Onyx Odds Customer Service Details Phone number N/A — phone support is not confirmed as an active customer-service channel Email contact@onyxodds.com Live chat N/A Live chat hours N/A Support availability 24/7 by email Expected email response As soon as possible; up to 12 hours Help center Onyx Odds Zendesk FAQ and request portal

Onyx’s official Terms identify contact@onyxodds.com as the primary support route. The company says customer support is available 24/7 by email and aims to respond as soon as possible, though replies can take up to 12 hours.

There is no verified live-chat option in the current official Terms. That is a drawback for users who need immediate help with login issues, verification, or a pending redemption request.

The email-only approach is still workable for non-urgent issues. Include your account email, username, a clear explanation of the issue, and any relevant transaction or redemption details when contacting support. Never send sensitive documents unless Onyx asks through an approved verification process.

Onyx Odds Promo Code Summary

The Onyx Odds promo code GOAL gives eligible new users 100 Bonus Picks after a qualifying $10 spend. Enter the code in the “Sign up code” field during registration, before selecting “Next,” to make sure the promotion is attached to your new account.

What I like most about Onyx is its market variety. You can explore NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, soccer, tennis, golf, combat sports, motorsports, esports, international competitions, and futures from one mobile-first platform.

Onyx also includes culture, crypto, and event-driven markets. This broader selection makes it a useful option for users who want more than standard game lines and who enjoy researching wider sports and current-event questions.

Remember that Onyx is not a traditional cash sportsbook. The regular platform uses Onyx Coins, while Onyx Cash follows its own official rules for eligible prize-redemption requests. Check your balance type, the market rules, the odds, and offer terms before making a selection.

Onyx Odds Overview Details Onyx Odds offer Use GOAL, spend $10, get 100 Bonus Picks Instantly! Eligible users New customers, 18+, in eligible US jurisdictions Minimum purchase $10 Minimum prize redemption $20 Platform type Virtual-currency entertainment platform with Sweepstakes Cash and separate event-trading features New customer offer 4.5/5 Market selection 4.5/5 Promotions 4/5 Payment methods 4/5 Customer service 3/5 Best feature Broad sports, futures, culture, and crypto market selection