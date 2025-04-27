Nottingham Forest vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: City to Right the Wrongs

Check out our soccer expert’s Nottingham Forest vs Man City predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 11:30am EDT FA Cup Semi-Final (04/27).

Nottingham Forest vs Man City Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nottingham Forest vs Man City

Man City to Win @ -135 with BetMGM

Both teams to score - No @ -110 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Omar Marmoush @ +110 with BetMGM

Chinks in the Forest Armour

With the season that Nottingham Forest are currently having, you wouldn’t bet against them causing City some trouble at Wembley. However, our Nottingham Forest vs Man City predictions see the league champions as more likely to snatch the win and book a spot in the final.

Guardiola’s men are on a 6-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, and they dominate the head-to-head record, with three wins in the last four clashes.

The Tricky Trees will want to rediscover the form that saw them run out 1-0 winners at the City Ground in early March against the same opponents. However, recent defeats to Everton and Villa suggests that there are chinks in the armour for City to exploit and progress from this semi-final.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City Betting Tip 1: Man City to Win @ -135 with BetMGM

History is Set to Repeat Itself

Forest fans may be alarmed that the previous three rounds of the competition saw them head for penalties - though they’ve come out on top each time. The quarter-final saw them draw goalless with Brighton before heading to spot kicks. That blank was Forest’s third in their last five matches (60%).

Meanwhile, City have been dominant in this competition, netting 15 goals in four games, averaging 3.75 goals per game.

They may not be so free-scoring this Sunday as four of the previous meetings between these two ended with only one team on the scoresheet.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - No @ -110 with BetMGM

More to Come from Marmoush

Since his transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City, Omar Marmoush has brought renewed energy to the City’s forward line.

His hat-trick against Newcastle was the highlight of his short City career. So far, the Egyptian has scored six goals in 11 league appearances and once in two FA Cup matches.

With Erling Haaland still out with an ankle injury, Marmoush is set to lead the line again on Sunday afternoon. He was once again involved in a goal during the week against Villa.

He’s found the back of the net in three of his last five matches for City and is a likely candidate to get onto the scoresheet on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Omar Marmoush @ +110 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nottingham Forest have certainly been the surprise package of the Premier League this season. They appear set to make a triumphant return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

They’ve lost some momentum in recent weeks, suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Everton and another on the road to Aston Villa.

Those results haven’t dented their European ambitions since there are now five places up for grabs. However, they will have to put that aside this upcoming weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have a chance at silverware, but they must overcome the Manchester City juggernaut on Sunday afternoon at Wembley.

City, the outgoing league champions, have had an odd season to say the least, but they can still lift a trophy come the end of May.

They’ve recently found their form with a six-game unbeaten streak in the league.

There’s no doubt that Pep Guardiola will want his side to get to the FA Cup final and give the Citizens their eighth cup title.

Probable Lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Man City

Nottingham Forest Expected Lineup: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Anderson, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Wood

Man City Expected Lineup: Ortega, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gundogan, Nico, Silva, De Bruyne, Savinho, Marmoush