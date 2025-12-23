Nigeria vs Tanzania Predictions: Super Eagles expected to soar

Our betting expert expects Nigeria to start their AFCON in positive fashion, with a victory against Tanzania.

Best Predictions for Nigeria vs Tanzania

Nigeria - Moneyline @ -230 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen @ +280 with bet365

First half - Tie @ +130 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 promo code

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting apps to use in the US in 2025

A tough Tanzanian ask

Before losing their warm-up game against Egypt last week, Nigeria were unbeaten inside 90 minutes across seven fixtures. They won four of them and drew three. However, their last two draws occurred in the World Cup Qualifier playoffs. One of those draws came against Gabon in the semi-final, but they lost against DR Congo in the final.

Tanzania’s record is very different. They’re without a win in their last seven outings and have lost four consecutive games ahead of this match. Additionally, Gamondi must fix the Taifa Stars’ terrible form in this competition.

They’re winless in all nine group games they’ve ever played, having lost six and drawn three. Moreover, they haven’t beaten Nigeria in any of their eight historical head-to-heads, losing on five occasions.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Prediction 1: Nigeria - Moneyline @ -230 with bet365

Osimhen to Lead the Attack

A former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, leads the Nigerian attack in this edition of AFCON. The Galatasaray forward has been incredible for his club, having scored three goals in his last three appearances.

In the Champions League, Osimhen netted six goals in just four games. He is currently second only to Kylian Mbappe in the competition's top scorer race. Moreover, he scored twice in four AFCON qualifying games for Nigeria.

Osimhen was even more effective in the World Cup Qualifiers, scoring eight times in seven appearances. He will undoubtedly be the Super Eagles' main threat on Tuesday evening.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Prediction 2: Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen @ +280 with bet365

Slow start expected

Nigeria are almost certain to have a nervous start. They will be under significant pressure from their fans to perform. Furthermore, Chelle has been quite defiant in his role, despite failing to get the team to the World Cup next year.

The positive for the Super Eagles is that they haven’t lost any of their last six AFCON group games, winning five of them. However, they tend to start matches slowly and take time to settle into the game.

Seven of Nigeria’s last eight matches across all competitions ended in a draw after 45 minutes. This means 88% of their most recent outings were level at halftime. Tanzania will be encouraged by this, as well as the fact that their two recent clashes with Nigeria also ended in a halftime draw.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Prediction 3: First half - Tie @ +130 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Tanzania

Nigeria 2-0 Tanzania Goalscorers prediction: Nigeria: Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman

The Nigerian players are likely angry as they’ve failed to secure a spot at next year’s World Cup. This is the first time since their debut in 1994 that they will miss consecutive World Cup tournaments. Winning a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title would help repair their relationship with their passionate fans.

The Super Eagles came very close to winning the AFCON last season. They were beaten 2-1 in the final by hosts and eventual winners, Cote d’Ivoire. It’s been 13 years since Nigeria last lifted the trophy, and winning it this time will be difficult.

Eric Chelle’s men were on a great run of form before this tournament. However, they lost their momentum after a 2-1 defeat to Egypt last week in their final warm-up game. Despite this, they should be confident of beating a nation that’s 74 places below them on the current World Ranking.

There is less pressure on them, as their primary focus is on the 2027 tournament, which they will co-host with Kenya and Uganda. The Taifa Stars will aim to improve on their 2023 performance, where they finished last in the group with just two points.

Despite guiding the team to this tournament, coach Hemed Suleiman was fired. Argentine Miguel Gamondi took over the job in early November, so it is still unclear what impact he has had on the squad.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Tanzania

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Sanusi, Bassey, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman, Osimhen, Adams

Tanzania expected lineup: Suleiman, Kaponbe, Mwamnyeto, D. Job, M. Husseini, N Miroshi, F Salum, Msuva, M'Mombwa, Allarakhia, Samatta