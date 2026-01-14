Nigeria vs Morocco Predictions: Clinical Eagles face the Favourites

Our betting expert expects these nations to leave it all on the pitch to reach the final, and Nigeria to pull off the biggest upset by far.

Best Predictions for Nigeria vs Morocco

Double chance - Nigeria/ Tie - @ -182 with bet365

BTTS - Yes @ -115 with bet365

Winning margin - @ +420 with bet365

Momentum vs home resilience

This semi-final will likely be an entertaining tie for neutral fans. Nigeria enter the match with five consecutive wins, a run of form that has given them immense confidence. With only two defeats in their last 10 internationals, the Super Eagles will back themselves against the hosts.

Conversely, Morocco have been on an incredible run of form, having won three consecutive games and are unbeaten at their home in this tournament. They are currently on a 22-game undefeated streak dating back to August. The hosts will certainly perform strongly, especially with the support of the home crowd.

This meeting will be these nations' first since the 2004 AFCON, where Morocco won. While Nigeria won two of the previous three head-to-heads, those fixtures were a long time ago.

Current tournament form suggests a very close contest. The West African side have been clinical since their opening match, whereas Morocco took more time to find their rhythm. Chelle’s charges are certainly good enough to avoid defeat inside 90 minutes, if they can’t get over the line themselves.

Nigeria vs Morocco Betting Prediction 1: Double chance - Nigeria/ Tie - @ -182 with bet365

Clean sheets under threat

Nigeria’s front line has been exceptional in this edition of AFCON. They’re the highest-scoring team with 14 goals, two goals shy of a tournament record set by Cote d’Ivoire in 2008. Additionally, they’re aiming to become the first nation to score a minimum of two goals in six consecutive matches at a single AFCON.

Although Nigeria have kept two consecutive clean sheets, both teams found the back of the net in their previous six international outings on the bounce. This stat is likely to encourage Morocco, as they’ve scored nine goals in their five AFCON games so far.

Regragui’s side have been more disciplined at the back, having kept clean sheets in four of those five matches. However, with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi in great form, the hosts are likely to concede in Rabat.

Nigeria vs Morocco Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes @ -115 with bet365

Small margins and high stakes

Matches of this importance are often decided by a single goal. Both teams would likely accept a narrow victory to secure their place in the final. Nigeria’s first two triumphs in the group stage produced wins by a single goal, but they’ve been scoring freely since then.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s round of 16 clash with Tanzania was decided by a solitary goal from Brahim Diaz. Also, three of the last four head-to-heads produced a win for either side, but by a one-goal margin.

With a place in the AFCON final at stake, a tightly contested affair is expected. Since Nigeria have scored a minimum of two goals in each of their matches so far, they could secure their place in the AFCON final for a second consecutive time.

Nigeria vs Morocco Betting Prediction 3: Winning margin - @ +420 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Morocco

Nigeria 2-1 Morocco Goalscorers prediction: Nigeria: Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen; Morocco: Brahim Diaz

Nigeria have defied expectations by reaching the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations. Prior to this tournament, the Super Eagles weren’t given much of a chance, largely due to their disappointing results in the World Cup Qualifier playoffs.

However, that setback seems to have motivated the Nigerians, as they are in excellent form. Following a 2-0 victory over Algeria, they are the only remaining team in the competition with a perfect winning record.

Eric Chelle stated that his team are now successfully executing his tactical vision. If Nigeria secure victory in the semi-final, they will reach their ninth overall final and their second consecutive final appearance.

Overcoming the hosts will be a difficult task, and they’ve lost three of the last four tournament matches against the home nation. However, the squad appear determined to compensate for failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Moroccans have been favourites to win their home AFCON even before the first match of the tournament. Their highly talented squad is led by captain Achraf Hakimi, the reigning African Player of the Year.

The Atlas Lions have reached the semi-finals after a comfortable 2-0 win against Cameroon, marking their third consecutive victory without conceding a goal. However, Walid Regragui’s men will face the pressure of being hosts, especially in a setting like this.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Morocco

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Onyeka, Onyedika, Iwobi, Lookman, Osimhen, Adams

Morocco expected lineup: Bono, Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui, El Khannouss, El Aynaoui, Saibari, Diaz, El Kaabi, Ezzalzouli