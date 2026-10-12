Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Bills vs Rams, NFL MNF

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) bring the league’s highest scoring offense, averaging almost 32 PTS/G, to SoFi Stadium. They face the Los Angeles Rams, who rallied past the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 last week to even their record at 2-2.

Josh Allen accounted for six touchdowns when these teams last met in December 2024, but Los Angeles still escaped with a 44-42 win. Get in on the action with the Underdog promo code GOALMAX and score $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries.

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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Visit Underdog’s promo page and apply code GOALMAX. Create your account and confirm that you’re 21 or older. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Enter a $5 lineup on any game to unlock $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. Spend your Fantasy Bonus Entries on NFL, MLB, CFB, and other contests.

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The Bills head to Los Angeles to face the Rams in a matchup featuring two offenses capable of putting up points in a hurry. With playoff-caliber talent on both sides, the key question is whether Buffalo’s attack can outpace a Rams team looking to protect home field.

Bills vs Rams, Oct 12, 8:15 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Rams (-179) host the Buffalo Bills (+144) on Monday night in a cross-conference matchup that could turn into a shootout. Matthew Stafford has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as his primary receiving threats, with Nacua's receiving line set at 89.5 yards and Adams' at 59.5.

On the other side, Josh Allen's combination of passing ability and mobility makes him a constant threat, especially if Buffalo needs to chase points. Allen's passing projection sits at 249.5 yards, compared with Stafford's 274.5. The Rams will look to protect home field, but Buffalo has the quarterback capable of making this a close contest.

Bills vs Rams - Best NFL Player Entries

Our two-pick entry backs Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen to go higher than their passing-yard projections. Stafford is set at 274.5 passing yards (-134), while Allen's line is 249.5 (-105), which comes out at 3.38x. With the game total sitting at 54.5 points, both quarterbacks could have opportunities to put up big numbers if their offenses sustain drives and generate scoring chances.

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