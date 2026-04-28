Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Hawks vs Knicks, NBA Playoffs

In one of the most contentious NBA Playoff series so far, the Atlanta Hawks (30¢) take on the New York Knicks (71¢) at 8:00pm ET in Game 5. Get early access and a $20 bonus for the game after using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $20+.

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With the series tied at two, both teams will be gunning for a crucial Game 5 victory at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have already dropped a home game in the series, but come in as 6.5-point favorites after a 114-98 Game 4 win in Atlanta on Saturday.

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Don’t miss out on early access and $20 in trading bonuses for Game 5 of Hawks vs Knicks. See the detailed instructions below to claim the Polymarket promo code:

On your mobile device, use the link here to download the Polymarket US app. You may only claim this promo offer and receive early access through the app. Proceed to create an account. If unable, enter the invite code GOAL Enter the requested personal details and the promo code GOAL Verify your account and then make a qualifying deposit of $20 or more After you’ve made your first deposit of $20+, you will receive $20 in bonus funds to use on any sports market on Polymarket

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

The winner of Game 5 between the Knicks and Hawks will have two opportunities to close out the series. We’ll discuss who we think will come away with a victory and which trades to consider tonight.

Atlanta Hawks (2-2) vs New York Knicks (2-2) - 4/28 - 8:00 PM ET

Game 5 of this Atlanta Hawks (30¢) vs New York Knicks (71¢) series takes us back to Madison Square Garden for an 8:00pm ET tipoff (NBC, Peacock).

The Knicks evened things up in Game 4 behind a Karl-Anthony Towns triple-double. Towns (O/U 20.5 points) is a big mismatch for the Hawks and has averaged 21.0 points per game during the series. I’d take his over up to 55¢.

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum (O/U 19.5 points) averaged 29.0 points over the first two games of the series, which were both at MSG. Take the over on McCollum’s points at 57¢.

The under has already hit in three of the first four games of the series. Knicks coach Mike Brown and Hawks coach Quin Snyder have been making plenty of adjustments to muck up their opponents’ offenses. Take under 213.5 points (50.5¢) tonight.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

During Polymarket’s soft launch, you can have your pick of thousands of sports markets. While you’ll soon be able to trade on financials, climate, politics, and pop culture, see the list of trending markets below:

Trail Blazers vs Spurs

San Antonio Spurs 85¢

Portland Trail Blazers 16¢

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Arsenal 37¢

Atlético Madrid 35¢

Draw 30¢

Diamondbacks vs Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers 52¢

Arizona Diamondbacks 50¢

Be aware that prices are listed in cents, and all prices above are for the “Yes” outcome. You can also trade “No” on every event on Polymarket, and the two prices should sum to around $1.00. Each winning contract you hold until an event’s conclusion is redeemed for $1.00.

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