NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for USMNT vs Australia

Two teams. Two opening wins. Group D lead on the line. USMNT and Australia face off at Seattle Stadium on June 19. It is the must-watch match of the weekend. The Americans crushed Paraguay 4-1 in LA. The Socceroos quietly knocked off Turkey 2-0 in Vancouver. Sign up with NoVig bonus code GOAL100, put in $5, and $50 in NoVig Coins land instantly.

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USMNT enter as heavy favorites at -167 on the moneyline, Australia sit out at +471, with the draw at +344. Folarin Balogun has now scored in back-to-back matches for club and country, tallying twice inside 45 minutes against Paraguay. On the other side, Australia had just 28% possession against Turkey. This is the lowest by any team at this tournament. But they still won 2-0.

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There's an argument to be made that Australia showed more tournament resilience against Turkey than the USMNT showed against Paraguay. Turkey had 72% possession and 30 total shots, and Beach still kept a clean sheet.

That said, the USMNT attack is not Turkey, even if Pochettino is forced into lineup changes due to Pulisic’s calf concerns. Balogun and Reyna at full tilt are a different kind of problem. Our analyst has positions across both sides.

USMNT vs Australia, Group D - 6/19 - 3pm ET, Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA

Every market on Novig is a Yes or No call. You're trading against another user, not a sportsbook, so the edges are real when the pricing is wrong.

USMNT -0.5, Yes (-167) is where this card starts for me. The gap in attacking quality between these two teams is real. The USMNT may not generate 30 shots, but they don't need to. They had four goals on six shots on target (17 total shots) against Paraguay. A half-ball buy on the US to win outright at -167 is the bedrock position here.

Folarin Balogun over 0.5 goals, Yes (+150) is the player position I've been sitting on since Monday. He scored twice in 45 minutes against Paraguay.. At +150, you're getting plus money on a striker in the best form of his career in front of a partisan crowd.

Both Teams to Score, Yes (-104) is a position I keep wrestling with. Beach is legitimately good in goal. But Australia's counter is real too, and Irankunda against an American backline that gave up a goal from a set piece in the opener is an interesting matchup. -104 is a little steep for this one though in my opinion.

USMNT -0.5, Yes (-167) and Balogun over 0.5 goals, Yes (+150) are the two positions I'm most convicted on. The Socceroos could be better than expected in this tournament, but the USMNT at full strength in Seattle should be the class of this group.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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