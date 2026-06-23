NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for England vs Ghana & World Cup Trading

Two teams who won on Matchday 1 now clash for Group L's top spot at Boston Stadium on June 23. England's 4-2 dismantling of Croatia was a statement, while Ghana edged Panama. Spend $5 with NoVig promo code GOAL100 and $50 in Novig Coins lands in your account on the spot.

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Novig is a peer-to-peer sports prediction market where users trade Yes or No positions directly against each other, with no house cut on any market.

England sit at -456 to win, Ghana all the way out at +1329, and the draw at +590. The total is at 2.5 goals, over at -153 and under at +141. England racked up 22 shots in that Croatia win, with Kane, Bellingham, and Rashford all scoring.

Ghana are without Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu through injury, a significant blow to both sides of their game.

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England's attack looked razor-sharp in Dallas, and they now face a Ghana side that is disciplined, depleted, and fully aware they are huge underdogs. Carlos Queiroz has made a career out of organizing defenses that frustrate better teams, and his Ghana will set up exactly the same way on Tuesday.

Our analyst has done the work on both squads and has his positions confirmed ahead of kickoff.

England vs Ghana, Group L - 6/23 - 4pm ET, Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Harry Kane to score Yes (-153) is the most reliable pick on the card. He bagged a penalty and a header against Croatia, bringing his career World Cup total to 10 goals, and matching Gary Lineker's all-time England record.

Under 2.5 total goals Yes (+141) is where the real value sits for me. Ghana were second-best for most of the Panama opener but grew into the match and were the more threatening side in the final half hour before Yirenkyi's winner. England will create chances. They always do. But converting them against a disciplined low block is a different proposition than playing against a Croatia side that attacked at will.

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Antoine Semenyo over 0.5 shots on target Yes (+133) is the swing pick. He was Ghana's most consistent attacking presence against Panama and was involved in the buildup to the 95th-minute winner. Even against England's well-organized defensive shape, Semenyo will find a moment to get off a meaningful attempt. At +133, I want a small piece.

Under 2.5 total goals Yes (+141) is where I'm putting the most down for Tuesday afternoon. Ghana came here with a game plan, and Queiroz rarely deviates from it.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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