Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for USMNT vs Australia

Don’t just watch the World Cup, trade it. Today, the USMNT sets out to lock down Group D as they take on Australia at 3:00 PM EDT. Will Balogun find the back of the net again? Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, take a position, and score a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/19/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Visit the Kalshi website or download the app. Create a new account by filling in your details and completing identity verification. While signing up, enter the promo code GOALMAX to activate the offer. Next, fund your account with at least $10 and place your first qualifying trade. After completing that trade, the $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Two teams riding opening-match victories meet in a high-intensity Group D clash as the USMNT faces Australia. Expect a fast, physical contest from the opening whistle as the stakes continue to rise. Check out our expert’s top picks and predictions for the game.

USMNT vs Australia, June 19, 3:00 PM EDT

The Kalshi market shows the USMNT holding a modest edge at roughly 62¢, signaling a favorite but far from dominance. Australia sits back in the 18¢ range, priced as a live underdog with clear upset potential, while the tie holds steady around 22¢, keeping all three outcomes firmly in play. The total goals line near 2.5 reinforces a setup where control, discipline, and single-moment execution matter more than open play chaos.

On the scoring board, the U.S. attack is priced around familiar focal points. Folarin Balogun leads the way at 41¢ after his 2 goal outing in the opening game. Christian Pulisic follows closely at 28¢ with his dribbling and wing presence driving most of the shot and goal expectation. Secondary contributor, Dest, is priced at 15¢, reflecting lower probability but occasional high-impact upside.

Australia’s pricing tells a different story—less possession, more timing. Their main attacking threats Mohamed Toure and Nestory Irankunda sit around 20¢ territory, with value tied to counters, set pieces, and defensive lapses rather than sustained pressure.

Overall, the board reflects a classic tight-market match: the favorite leads, but nothing is secure, and a single contract-winning moment can flip the entire outcome.

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More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t limited to sports. Users can trade on outcomes linked to breaking news, politics, entertainment, economic changes, and wider cultural trends as events unfold live.

Will the SAVE Act become law?

Yes - 8.1¢

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On Kalshi, contracts are priced in cents to reflect the market’s collective probability of an outcome. 92¢ signals a 92% expected likelihood of happening. You can buy multiple contracts while markets are active, and any contract that correctly predicts the final result pays out $1.00 at settlement.

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