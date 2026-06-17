Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for England vs Croatia World Cup Trading

The 2026 World Cup enters Day 7 with a highly anticipated Group L clash between England and Croatia. The Three Lions are hunting for a strong start, but Croatia enters with a formidable lineup. Kick-off is at 4:00 PM EDT, and you can score a $10 bonus when you use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/17/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Visit Kalshi's website or download the mobile app and create a new account. Complete the sign-up process by providing the required information and verifying your identity. Enter the promo code GOALMAX during registration to activate the offer. Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 and place your first trade in an eligible market. After your qualifying trade is filled, the $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

England and Croatia are set to renew their rivalry in a World Cup showdown loaded with quality, experience, and expectation. Check out our expert talking points before making your predictions.

England vs Croatia, June 17, 4:00 PM EDT

England will lean heavily on Harry Kane’s finishing ability, Jude Bellingham’s dynamism in midfield, Bukayo Saka’s direct attacking threat, and Declan Rice’s control in the centre of the pitch, with Jordan Pickford providing experience and stability in goal. The Three Lions enter as favorites with an England victory priced at 58¢, and the tie sits at 26¢

Croatia (19¢) arrives with their own seasoned core, led by Luka Modrić, whose vision and composure remain central to their style. Mateo Kovačić adds energy and ball progression in midfield, while Joško Gvardiol anchors a back line built on discipline and strength. Ivan Perišić and Andrej Kramarić offer proven attacking quality capable of punishing defensive lapses.

With both sides strong technically and tactically, this matchup is likely to be decided in midfield battles and small moments of quality. England’s attacking depth meets Croatia’s structure and experience, setting up a tense, finely balanced contest where patience and precision will be crucial."The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations."

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi extends beyond sports, offering access to a broad range of real-time prediction markets. Users can trade on outcomes linked to breaking news, politics, entertainment, economic developments, and wider cultural trends as events unfold live.

Strait of Hormuz: highest single-day traffic (June 2026)?

At least 40 - 51¢

At least 60 - 35¢

Toy Story 5: Rotten Tomato Score

Above 90 - 87¢

Above 92 - 61¢

On Kalshi, prices reflect the market’s collective view on an outcome. Each price listed above represents a “Yes” contract, while an opposing “No” contract is always available. Traders can enter or exit positions with multiple contracts while markets are active, and any contract that correctly predicts the final result settles at $1.00.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&C's