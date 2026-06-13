Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for Brazil vs Morocco, World Cup Trading

The 2026 World Cup is already heating up, and tonight, heavyweight Brazil clashes with resilient Morocco at 6:00 PM EDT in a massive Group C opener. Lock in a $10 bonus for all the action when you use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 6/13/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Head to Kalshi’s official website or install the mobile app to create your account. Complete the registration process by entering your details and verifying your identity. Use promo code GOALMAX during sign-up to unlock the welcome offer. Deposit at least $10 and execute your first trade in any active market. Once your qualifying trade is successfully filled, the $10 bonus will be added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC.

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Two of international football’s most dangerous sides are set to collide in a clash packed with talent, intensity, and ambition. Brazil’s star power meets Morocco’s fearless spirit in a showdown where one moment of brilliance could decide everything. Check out our expert talking points before making your predictions.

Brazil vs Morocco, June 13, 6:00 PM EDT

Brazil arrives with their traditional blend of technical brilliance and attacking depth, led by Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Bruno Guimarães, with the Selecão aiming to control possession and impose rhythm from the opening whistle. Defensive stability will also be key, with Marquinhos anchoring the back line against quick transitions.

Morocco, meanwhile, continues to build on their recent rise as one of the most disciplined and dangerous sides in world football. Achraf Hakimi provides an explosive threat from the right flank, while Hakim Ziyech and Sofyan Amrabat add creativity and steel through midfield. Their ability to stay compact and strike on the counter makes them a serious challenge for any elite opponent.

Brazil currently holds the upper hand in Kalshi markets, with a win priced at 59¢. Morocco trails at 18¢, while the draw is trading at 25¢. In the spread market, the Selecao are valued at 33¢ to win by two or more goals (-1.5). Meanwhile, the Over 2.5 goals market is set at 47¢.



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