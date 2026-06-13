BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for World Cup: Brazil vs Morocco

In one of the premier matches of the World Cup Group Stage, Brazil (-165) and Morocco (+450) meet at 6:00pm ET. Get up to $1000 in bonuses over ten days by using the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and placing your bet before this evening’s matchup.

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Morocco was the surprise package of the tournament four years ago, as the Atlas Lions reached the Semifinals. While Brazil has been disappointing over the last few WCs, they have a talented bunch led by Vinicius Jr. Also, few games under Carlo Ancelotti have been boring.

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To get started, click on the link listed here to download BetMGM’s mobile application Hit the “Sign Up” button and fill in your personal details as well as the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Complete the registration process and confirm your account. Then, make your first deposit worth $10 or more After funding your account, risk up to $100 on your first bet on any sports market. Do this the same day you open your account At the end of ten days, you will receive your stake back ($100 maximum) in bonus bets for your first bet each day that settles as a loss. The maximum is $1000 in bonus bets You cannot withdraw the bonus bets themselves for cash, only the earnings associated with them. The bets expire one week after you receive them

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

In a match many are calling the best of the Group Stage, Brazil and Morocco face off in New Jersey. The winner of today’s match will undoubtedly become the favorite to win Group C. Ahead of this one, we’ll discuss some of the best bets you can make.

Brazil vs Morocco - 6/13 6:00 PM ET

Brazil (-165) heads into its opening World Cup match against Morocco (+450) after winning its two warm-up friendlies by a combined 8-3. Still, Morocco became the first African semifinalist in 2022 and should make life difficult when the sides meet at 6:00pm ET (FOX).

Since Brahim Diaz (+875 to score) switched allegiances to Morocco, he’s scored 14 goals in 26 appearances and is a threat to score this evening. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr. (+500 to score) is yet to hit the ground running for Brazil.

Brazil has failed to win against the likes of Bolivia and Tunisia in the past year. Despite Brazil’s stellar history, Morocco has a chance to win. There’s value in Morocco to win or draw at +125 odds.

Morocco’s full national team hasn’t lost a 90-minute match for over two years and will defend compactly and threaten on the counter. Given that both teams have dangerous forwards, it will be tough for either side to keep a clean sheet.

Brazil has conceded in four straight matches, while Morocco has failed to keep a clean sheet in each of its previous three matches against World Cup qualifying teams. Take both teams to score at +105 odds.

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