BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for USMNT vs Paraguay, World Cup Group D

In its much-anticipated World Cup opener, the USMNT (-110) takes on Paraguay (+320) in Los Angeles at 9:00pm ET. For this Group D match, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and stake $100 on it for up to $1000 in bonus bets over 10 days.

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These teams met in a fiery “friendly” back in November that ended in a brawl. The US won that match 2-1, but Paraguay impressively finished level on points with Uruguay, Colombia, and Brazil in CONMEBOL qualifiers after coach Gustavo Alfaro turned its campaign around.

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Start by following this link to download the BetMGM mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store. You may also sign up on BetMGM’s website Go through all of the required sign-up steps. Enter all of your personal details and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET After completing the sign-up process and verifying your account, deposit at least $10 with your preferred payment method To receive the maximum possible bonus from this promotion, bet at least $100 on your first bet on the same day you open your account If your bet loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets (up to $100), which also applies to your first qualifying bet on each of the next nine days ($1000 max) Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and must be used within seven days of being credited to your account

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Favorites to win Group D, the USA takes on South American side Paraguay today in a crucial opening match. Questions certainly remain about the USA’s defensive capabilities, but they are favored to win. Ahead of the match, our soccer expert will dish out today’s best bets:

USMNT vs Paraguay - 6/12 9:00 PM ET

Mauricio Pochettino’s USA (-110) will look to break down a pragmatic Paraguay (+320) when the sides meet in their World Cup Group D opener at SoFi Stadium at 9:00pm ET (FOX). Ahead of this one, the USMNT received a positive injury update.

Star center back Chris Richards (+290 to be carded) hasn’t played since last month but is ready to start tonight. That shores up a defense that has been somewhat porous lately. Meanwhile, Paraguay talisman Julio Enciso is unlikely to take part after suffering a muscle injury last week.

That leaves Miguel Almiron (+950 to score) and Diego Gomez (+1050 to score) as two of Paraguay’s only dynamic attacking threats. Paraguay will be defensively compact, and a draw (+240) would be a positive result for Gustavo Alfaro’s men.

Given neither team is likely to take many risks early on, under 0.5 first-half goals (+160) has decent value. As the game goes on, expect the USA, backed by the home crowd, to grow in confidence and find a breakthrough.

It may only take one goal to win this one, and the value lies with taking the hosts to grab all three points.

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